The Global Ophthalmic Lens Market is expected to grow by $14.3 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmic Lens Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767742/?utm_source=GNW

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the ophthalmic lens market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of refractive errors, technological advances in ophthalmic lenses, and initiatives to create awareness about the benefits and advances in ophthalmic lenses.



The ophthalmic lens market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumers

• Hospitals and clinics

• Ambulatory surgery centers



By Product

• Spectacle lens

• Contact lens

• IOLs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing adoption of daily disposable contact lenses as one of the prime reasons driving the ophthalmic lens market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus on developing antibacterial and night-vision contact lenses and an increase in acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ophthalmic lens market covers the following areas:

• Ophthalmic lens market sizing

• Ophthalmic lens market forecast

• Ophthalmic lens market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ophthalmic lens market vendors that include Aksh Optifibre, Alcon Inc., Alpine Research Optics, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bod Lenses, Camax Optical Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EssilorLuxottica SA, Halma Plc, HOYA Corp., Jiangsu Hongchen Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Nikon Corp., Privo, Rodenstock GmBH, Shamir Ltd., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., The Walman Optical Co., and VISION EASE. Also, the ophthalmic lens market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767742/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________