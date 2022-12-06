The Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market is expected to grow by $456.64 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 33.84% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764074/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the mobility-as-a-service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the use of smart connected devices, increasing demand for efficiency in operations, and the shift in adoption from CAPEX model to OPEX model.



The mobility-as-a-service market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Ride-hailing

• Car sharing

• Others



By Vehicle Type

• Cars

• Buses

• Two-wheelers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the ride-sharing platforms and automotive companies exhibiting interest in MaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the mobility-as-a-service market growth during the next few years. Also, ongoing efforts for the development of autonomous vehicles and MaaS partnership with transportation companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobility-as-a-service market covers the following areas:

• Mobility-as-a-service market sizing

• Mobility-as-a-service market forecast

• Mobility-as-a-service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobility-as-a-service market vendors that include Beeline.com Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Communauto Inc., GoEuro Corp., Greenlines Technology Inc, Kyyti Group Ltd, Lyft Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobilleo, moovel North America LLC, Moovit Inc, SkedGo Pty Ltd., Splyt Technologies Ltd., Sway Mobility Inc., The ESP Group, Transit Systems, Tranzer BV, Uber Technologies Inc, and Whim. Also, the mobility-as-a-service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



