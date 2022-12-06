The Global Household Appliance Market is expected to grow by $120.36 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Appliance Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713253/?utm_source=GNW

23% during the forecast period. Our report on the household appliance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increased adoption of integrated smart home technology, and rise in discretionary income of consumers.



The household appliance market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Major household appliances

• Small household appliances



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of multi- and advanced products as one of the prime reasons driving the household appliance market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of smart household appliances and growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household appliance market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Dyson Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koc Holding AS, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA, Transform SR Brands LLC, Whirlpool Corp., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. Also, the household appliance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

