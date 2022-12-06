The Global Shipbuilding Market is expected to grow by $24.52 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shipbuilding Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678753/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the shipbuilding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing seaborne trading, rising energy consumption, and the growth of shipping industry.



The shipbuilding market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Defense



By Type

• Oil tankers

• Bulk carriers

• Cargo ships

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• North America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for eco-friendly ships as one of the prime reasons driving the shipbuilding market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing trade activities globally and robotics in shipbuilding will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the shipbuilding market covers the following areas:

• Shipbuilding market sizing

• Shipbuilding market forecast

• Shipbuilding market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shipbuilding market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Conrad Industries Inc., Damen Shipyards Group, Derecktor Shipyards, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., IHI Corp., IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD., International Maritime Industries, Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Paramount Maritime Holdings, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Ulstein Group ASA, Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc., Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. Also, the shipbuilding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



