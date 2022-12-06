Exor included in the AEX Index at Euronext

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor”) has been selected for inclusion in the AEX Index after its listing on Euronext Amsterdam on 12 August 2022. This was announced by Euronext Amsterdam today following its December quarterly review. Exor will start trading as part of the AEX Index effective 19 December 2022.



The AEX is a leading European index that reflects the performance of the 25 largest companies listed in the Netherlands based on free-float adjusted market capitalization, and is the most widely used indicator of the Dutch stock market.



