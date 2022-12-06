The Global Wasabi Market is expected to grow by $395.3 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wasabi Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647198/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wasabi market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising awareness about health benefits of wasabi, the growing demand for Japanese cuisine, and a rise number of new restaurants that serve sushi.



The wasabi market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Medical and nutraceuticals



By Type

• Sauce

• Powder



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising sales of wasabi online as one of the prime reasons driving the wasabi market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in new product launches and the growing use of imitation wasabi products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wasabi market covers the following areas:

• Wasabi market sizing

• Wasabi market forecast

• Wasabi market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wasabi market vendors that include Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Tamaruya Honten Co., Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., and The Wasabi Co. Also, the wasabi market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

