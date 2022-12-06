The Global Hair Styling Products Market is expected to grow by $5,331.45 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Styling Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05608448/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the hair styling products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, evolving fashion trends in hair styling, and rise in number of fashion-conscious consumers.



The hair styling products market is segmented as below:

By Type

• HCGP

• Hair styling spray

• Dry shampoo



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for natural and organic hair styling products as one of the prime reasons driving the hair styling products market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in online sales of hair styling products and the use of social media marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hair styling products market covers the following areas:

• Hair styling products market sizing

• Hair styling products market forecast

• Hair styling products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair styling products market vendors that include Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., NATULIQUE Ltd., Olaplex Holdings Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC. Also, the hair styling products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

