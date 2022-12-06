Gen4 Welcomes Globally Recognized Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Bill Dorfman

Tempe, AZ, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen4 Dental Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company, is proud to announce a new partner: Dr. Bill Dorfman, DDS, a top Hollywood cosmetic and general dentist, world-renowned lecturer, and author of NY Times bestsellers The Smile Guide and Billion Dollar Smile.

“Gen4 is honored to welcome Dr. Dorfman and his team at Century City Aesthetic Dentistry,” said Lamonte Jensen, CEO of Gen4 Dental Partners. “He is a superstar addition to our all-star team.”

Affectionately known as “America’s Dentist,” Dr. Dorfman is recognized worldwide as a highly sought-after leading dentist who is responsible for creating smiles for many of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

Dr. Dorfman has always been an exceptional individual from a young age. He was honored with the prestigious "UCLA Outstanding Senior Award" when he graduated from the school in 1980 and was one of the youngest to receive a doctorate degree in 1983 at the University of the Pacific in San Francisco.

He then completed a two-year dental residency in Switzerland before establishing his first of many successful business endeavors, Discus Dental Inc., which manufactured ground-breaking professional teeth whitening products like Nite White, Day White, Breath Rx, Zoom!, and Brite Smile.

In addition to being a highly sought-after dentist and brilliant entrepreneur, Dr. Dorfman's innovation, humanitarian, and philanthropic undertakings have earned him 16 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 2 Guinness World Records, and Knighthood from the Royal Order of Constantine. Dr. Dorfman has been interviewed extensively on numerous television shows, including a recurring role on ABC’s Extreme Makeover and CBS’s The Doctors, as well as appearances on Oprah, Larry King Live, The View, Good Morning America, The Today Show, The Tonight Show, Dr. Phil, and others.

“When people ask me ‘What’s your secret sauce?’ I really have to say it’s creativity and the tenacity to get stuff done,” Dr. Dorfman said. “Well, that goes double for Gen4. They have a revolutionary business model and a tenacious team that is bringing that model to life. I can’t wait to dive into the deep end with them.”

Dr. Dorfman’s practice, Century City Aesthetic Dentistry in Los Angeles, CA, offers cosmetic, implant, and sedation dentistry; family dentistry; and porcelain veneers and teeth whitening. Gen4 Dental Partners, a Dental Service Organization (DSO), will support Century City with robust administrative systems, deep back-office support, and financial economy of scale, allowing Dr. Dorfman’s team to maintain focus on excellence in cosmetic dentistry.

“With Dr. Dorfman's wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of dentistry, we know that he will bring value to our collaborative environment and contribute greatly to our mission of revolutionizing dental care,” said Dr. Mitch Ellingson, Gen4 Dental Partners' Chief Clinical Officer.

About Gen4 Dental Partners

Gen4 Dental Partners, led by Jensen and Ellingson, is one of the fastest-growing, and highly innovative Dental Service Organizations, providing world-class support to leading providers of dental services. At only 21 months old, Gen4 now has 76 locations in 10 states with 50 dentist partners and more than 1,300 employees.

Gen4 was created to challenge the status quo in the consolidation space. The Gen4 Platform is designed to allow dentists and their teams the ability to practice dentistry their way while experiencing the benefits of financial and operational support.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, Arc Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

Century City Aesthetic Dentistry

Gen4 Dental Partners

Thurston Group

Attachment