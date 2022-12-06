HDI PCB Market Trends and ForecastThe global HDI PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $19.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HDI PCB Market Trends: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362701/?utm_source=GNW



HDI PCB Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphone, computer, telecom and datacom, consumer electronics, and automotive industries. The global HDI PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $19.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in consumer electronics market, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing demand for high performance devices.



Emerging Trends in the HDI PCB Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include miniaturization of electronic devices and growing demand for low loss/high-speed HDI PCBs.



HDI PCB Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market by end use industry, technology, build-up layer count, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M and Thousand Sqm shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Smartphones and Tablets

• Computers

• Telecom/Datacom

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Others



By Technology [$M and Thousand Sqm shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• 4-6 Layer

• 8-10 Layer

• 10+ Layer



By Build-Up Structure [$M and Thousand Sqm shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• 1+n+1

• 2+n+2

• 3+n+3

• Others



By Region [$M and Thousand Sqm shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of HDI PCB Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies HDI PCB companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the HDI PCB companies profiled in this report includes.

• TTM Technologies, Inc.

• Tripod Technology Corporation

• AT&S

• Kingboard Holdings Ltd.

• CCTC

• DG Shengyi Electronics

• Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Gold Circuit Electronics

• Olympic

• DAP

• Unimicron Technology Corp.

• Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Ibiden Co., Ltd.

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

• Unitech

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd

HDI PCB Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that 4-6 layers will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in smartphones and telecommunication equipment. The 10+ layer HDI PCB market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for smart wearables and connected devices.

• Smartphones will remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing demand for high performance PCB and growing demand for more space in smartphones for larger batteries. Automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to advancement in automotive electronics.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest market, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products.

Features of HDI PCB Market

• Market Size Estimates: High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Thousand Sqm)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB market size by various segments, such as end use industry, technology, and built-up structure, in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in various end use industries, technologies, built-up structures, and regions for the high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the high density interconnects (HDI) PCB market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the HDI PCB market size?

Answer: The global HDI PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $19.1 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for HDI PCB market?

Answer: The HDI PCB market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the HDI PCB market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in the consumer electronics market, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing demand for high performance devices.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for HDI PCB?

Answer: Smart phones and tablets, and computers are the major end use industries for HDI PCB market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in HDI PCB market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include miniaturization of electronic devices and growing demand for low loss/high-speed HDI PCBs.

Q6. Who are the key HDI PCB companies?



Answer: Some of the key HDI PCB companies are as follows:

• TTM Technologies, Inc.

• Tripod Technology Corporation

• AT&S

• Kingboard Holdings Ltd.

• CCTC

• DG Shengyi Electronics

• Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Gold Circuit Electronics

• Olympic

• DAP

• Unimicron Technology Corp.

• Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Ibiden Co., Ltd.

• Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

• Unitech

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd

Q7.

Which HDI PCB technology segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that 4-6 layers will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in smartphone and telecom and datacom. The 10+ layer HDI PCB market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for smart wearables and connected devices.

Q8: In HDI PCB market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market by end use industry (smartphones and tablets, computers, telecom/datacom, consumer electronics, automotive and others), technology (4-6 layer, 8-10 layer, 10+ layer), build-up layer count (1+n+1, 2+n+2, 3+n+3, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the high density interconnect (HDI) PCB market?



For any questions related to High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB market or related to High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB market share, High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB market analysis, and High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362701/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________