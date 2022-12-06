Canned Seafood Market to Value $49.4 Bn by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the canned seafood market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022-2030. The growth is attributed to the rising consumption of canned crustaceans and mollusks among consumers owing to their health benefits and government regulation of fishing. Further, canned seafood plays a significant role in the global seafood market as cans are robust and have a long shelf life. The nutritional value, flavor, and aroma of the contents are optimally preserved in canned. These advantages pay off for producers, retailers, and consumers.

Another factor propelling the demand for canned products is that metal packaging is also 100% recyclable without quality loss and can thus be reused after appropriate treatment. Moreover, canned seafood is affordable, last long, and is available in healthy varieties, with claims such as “no-added salt”, “organic”, and “low-sodium”.

Canned seafood is becoming a major component in the daily diet of people owing to its unique texture and one-of-a-kind taste. The product is being increasingly adopted by households as well as commercial players involved in the food service industry. A large number of restaurants have been including a variety of tinned seafood in their menus and have been offering the same at affordable prices to cater to the growing demand from consumers.

Canned tuna, sardines, anchovies, salmons, and prawns are the major products that are being consumed worldwide. However, with growing awareness and interest to consume other varieties of seafood, demand for lobsters, mussels, clams, and others is also likely to propel in the upcoming years.

Key players are entering into joint ventures and acquisitions to stay ahead in this growing and competitive market. For instance, in March 2020, the US-based tuna giant Bumble Bee announced a joint venture with Gathered Foods, which is the parent company of plant-based seafood brand Good Catch. The two together are working on the sales, distribution, and logistics for the Good Catch brand.

Key Players

Wild Planet Foods, Inc. Tri Marine StarKist Co. Maruha Nichiro Corporation Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd Thai Union Group Bumble Bee Foods, LLC American Tuna, Inc. Universal Canning Inc. Trident Seafoods Corporation

Market Segmentation

Product Insights Canned Fish Tuna Salmon Sardines Others Canned Crustaceans, Mollusks and Cephalopods Canned Crustaceans Shrimps Prawns Others Canned Mollusks Canned Cephalopods

Distribution Channel Insights Retail Foodservice

Regional Insights North America



US Canada



Europe



UK Germany France Italy Spain



Asia Pacific



China Japan South Korea Indonesia Singapore Thailand



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa



South Africa



