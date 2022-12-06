New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362697/?utm_source=GNW



Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the electric transmission and distribution equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the power utilities, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The global electric transmission and distribution equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $381 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electricity, new power generation capacity additions, and the expansion of transmission and distribution infrastructure.



Emerging Trends in the Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electric transmission and distribution equipment industry, include growing implementation of smart grid technology, implementation of advanced metering infrastructure, and transition from conventional to modular switchgears.



Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global electric transmission and distribution equipment market by product type, voltage, end use industry, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Utilities

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Wires and Cables

• Switchgears

• Transformers

• Power

• Distribution

• Specialty

• Meters

• Basic Meters

• Smart Meters

• Insulators

• Capacitors



By Voltage [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Russia

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

List of Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electric transmission and distribution equipment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the electric transmission and distribution equipment companies profiled in this report includes.

• ABB Ltd.

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

• Crompton Greaves Ltd

• Siemens AG

• Alstom SA

• Schneider Electric

• General Electric

• Havells India Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• EMCO Ltd.

• TBEA

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that the wire and cable segment will remain the largest segment due to increasing electricity access to residential and commercial buildings. The transformer segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by government spending in electrical infrastructure and growth in housing demand in emerging markets.

• Utilities are expected to remain the largest end use market due to the replacement and upgradation of existing infrastructure and increasing focus on renewable energy. The analyst predicts that the residential end use segment is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by growth in low voltage equipment, including cables and switchgears.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction activities, increasing electric access, urbanization, and rapid industrialization.

Features of Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

• Market Size Estimates:Electric transmission and distribution equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Electric transmission and distribution equipment market size by various segments, such as end use industry, product type, voltage, and region, in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis:Electric transmission and distribution equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, product type, voltage, and regions for the electric transmission and distribution equipment market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the electric transmission and distribution equipment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

