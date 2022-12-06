Battery Additive Market Trends and ForecastThe global battery additive market is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Additive Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362696/?utm_source=GNW



Battery Additive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the battery additive market looks promising with opportunities in lead-acid, li-ion, and other battery applications. The global battery additive market is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicle and energy storage applications; and increasing usage of additives to increase storage stability, safety, and improve the performance of batteries.



Emerging Trends in the Battery Additive Market

Emerging trend which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include next generation dioxolone additives for high energy lithium-ion batteries and performance carbon additives for high performance batteries.



Battery Additive Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global battery additive market by type, application, material, and region as follows:



Battery Additive Market by Type [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Conductive Additives

• Porous Additives

• Nucleating Additives



Battery Additive Market by Application [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Lead Acid

• Li-ion

• Others



Battery Additive Market by Material [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Carbon Black

• Graphite

• CNT

• Others



Battery Additive Market by Region [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

List of Battery Additive Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies battery additive companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the battery additive companies profiled in this report includes.

• Cabot Corporation

• 3M

• IMERYS

• Orion Engineered Carbons

• Hammond Group

• SGL Carbon

• Borregaard

• HOPAX

• PENOX

• ALTANA

Battery Additive Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that lead acid will remain the largest application segment during the forecast period due to growing usage of lead-acid batteries in the automotive and industrial sectors.

• Conductive additives will remain the largest type segment due to the high usage of conductive additives for manufacturing of lead acid and lithium ion batteries for enhancement of conductivity.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for portable devices and electric vehicles. Government regulations towards fuel emission and tax benefits and subsidies to promote electric vehicles will drive the demand for the lithium ion battery market.

Features of Battery Additive Market

• Market Size Estimates: Battery additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by type, application, and material.

• Regional Analysis: Battery additive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, material, and regions for the battery additive market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the battery additive market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the battery additive market size?

Answer: The global battery additive market is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for battery additive market?

Answer: The battery additive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the battery additive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lithium ion batteries in consumer electronics and automotive industries and increasing usage of additives to increase storage stability, safety, and improve the performance of batteries.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for battery additive?

Answer: Lithium-ion and lead acid are the major applications for battery additive.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in battery additive market?

Answer: Emerging trend which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include next generation dioxolone additives for high energy lithium-ion batteries and performance carbon additives for high performance batteries.

Q6. Who are the key battery additive companies?



Answer: Some of the key battery additive companies are as follows:

• Cabot Corporation

• 3M

• IMERYS

• Orion Engineered Carbons

• Hammond Group

• SGL Carbon

• Borregaard

• HOPAX

• PENOX

• ALTANA

Q7.

Which battery additive product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that conductive additives will remain the largest type segment due to the high usage of conductive additives for manufacturing of lead acid and lithium ion batteries for enhancement of conductivity.

Q8: In battery additive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global battery additive market by type (conductive additive, porous additive, and nucleating additive), application (lead acid, li-ion, and others), material (carbon black, graphite, CNT, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to battery additive market or related to battery additive market share, battery additive market analysis, and battery additive market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

