Robotics Market Trends and ForecastThe global robotics market is expected to reach an estimated $86.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027

Robotics Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the robotics market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and service sectors. The global robotics market is expected to reach an estimated $86.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of autonomous robots for professional services, increasing investments for industrial automation, and technological advancement in the field of robotics.



Robotics Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global robotics market by end use, component, and region as follows:



Robotics Market by End Use [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Industrial

• Service



Robotics Market by Component [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Hardware

• Software



Robotics Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Robotics Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies robotics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the robotics companies profiled in this report includes.

• Fanuc Corporation

• Kuka AG

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• ABB

• Denso

Robotics Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that industrial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for collaborative robots across industries and shortage of skilled man force in manufacturing industries.

• Hardware will remain the largest component segment over the forecast period as hardware in robotics increases the efficiency of robots.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing labour cost, low productio cost, and easy availability of economical labour in the region.

Features of Robotics Market

• Market Size Estimates: Robotics market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use and component

• Regional Analysis: Robotics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, component, and regions for the robotics market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the robotics market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the robotics market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for robotics market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the robotics market?

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for robotics?

Q5. Who are the key robotics companies?



Answer: Some of the key robotics companies are as follows:

Q6.

Which robotics product segment will be the largest in future?

Q8: In robotics market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global robotics market by end use (industrial and service), component (hardware and software), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to robotics market or related to robotics market share, robotics market analysis, and robotics market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

