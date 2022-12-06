Polypropylene Market Trends and ForecastThe global polypropylene market is expected to reach an estimated $199.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polypropylene Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362694/?utm_source=GNW



Polypropylene Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the polypropylene market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, consumer goods, automotive, healthcare, electronics, construction, and others market. The global polypropylene market is expected to reach an estimated $199.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of plastics to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel economy and growing demand of polypropylene for flexible packaging.



Emerging Trends in the Polypropylene Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of bio based green polypropylene.



Polypropylene Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global polypropylene market by type, end use, and region as follows:



Polypropylene Market by Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Homopolymer

• Copolymer



Polypropylene Market by End Use [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Construction

Others



Polypropylene Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Polypropylene Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polypropylene companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polypropylene companies profiled in this report includes.

• LyondellBasell

• ExxonMobill

• China National Petroleum Corp

• INEOS

• SABIC

Polypropylene Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that packaging will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to growing usage in food packaging application as polypropylene does not leak chemicals into the food.

• Homopolymer will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in various applications due to its features like high strength, chemical resistance, and better elasticity.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for polypropylene in packaging, automotive, building and construction, electrical & electronics, and medical industries in countries such as China and India.

Features of Polypropylene Market

• Market Size Estimates:Polypropylene market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by type and end use industry

• Regional Analysis:Polypropylene market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, end use industry, and regions for the polypropylene market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polypropylene market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the polypropylene market size?

Answer:The global polypropylene market is expected to reach an estimated $199.8 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for polypropylene market?

Answer:The polypropylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the polypropylene market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of plastics to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel economy and growing demand of polypropylene for flexible packaging.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for polypropylene?

Answer:Packaging and construction are the major end use industries for polypropylene.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in polypropylene market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of bio based green polypropylene.

Q6. Who are the key polypropylene companies?



Answer:Some of the key polypropylene companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which polypropylene product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: Homopolymer will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in various applications due to its features like high strength, chemical resistance, and better elasticity.

Q8: In polypropylene market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global polypropylene market by type (homopolymer and copolymer), end use (packaging, consumer goods, automotive, healthcare, electronics, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to polypropylene market or related to polypropylene market share, polypropylene market analysis, and polypropylene market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

