Plastic Packaging Market Trends and ForecastThe global plastic packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $207.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2027

Plastic Packaging Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the plastic packaging market in Canada looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverages, industrial, pharmaceuticals, and personal & household markets. The global plastic packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $207.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing per capita income, growing consumption of packaged consumer goods, such as beverages and processed foods, growth in pharmaceutical and personal care industry and increasing demand for flexible, transparent, lightweight, cost-effective, and higher product shelf life packaging materials.



Emerging Trends in the Plastic Packaging Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include shift of plastic packaging towards bio-based products.



Plastic Packaging Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global plastic packaging market by product type, end use, and region as follows:



Plastic Packaging Market by Product Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging



Plastic Packaging Market by End Use [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Food and Beverage

• Industrial packaging

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal and Household Care

• Others



Plastic Packaging Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of Plastic Packaging Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies plastic packaging companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the plastic packaging companies profiled in this report includes.

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Berry Plastics Group

• Aptar

Group

Plastic Packaging Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that food and beverage market is expected to witness the highest growth due to changing consumer lifestyle and foods, increasing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, and rising spending level.

• Rigid plastic packaging will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their beneficial properties, such as lightweight, flexibility, and transparency. Increasing adoption of rigid plastics in place of traditional materials such as paperboard, metals, and glass are also driving the demand for plastics packaging

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent regulations regarding the use of plastic products coupled with rising consumer awareness about sustainability and rapidly growing application industries in China, India, South Korea, and other APAC countries.

Features of Plastic Packaging Market

• Market Size Estimates: Plastic packaging market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type and end use industry

• Regional Analysis: Plastic packaging market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, end use industry, and regions for the plastic packaging market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the plastic packaging market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the plastic packaging market size?

Answer: The global plastic packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $207.8 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for plastic packaging market?

Answer: The plastic packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the plastic packaging market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing per capita income, growing consumption of packaged consumer goods, such as beverages and processed foods, growth in pharmaceutical and personal care industry and increasing demand for flexible, transparent, lightweight, cost-effective, and higher product shelf life packaging materials.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for plastic packaging?

Answer: Food and beverage and personal care are the major end use industries for plastic packaging.

Q7.

Which plastic packaging product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that rigid plastic packaging will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their beneficial properties, such as lightweight, flexibility, and transparency. Increasing adoption of rigid plastics in place of traditional materials such as paperboard, metals, and glass are also driving the demand for plastics packaging

Q8: In plastic packaging market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global plastic packaging market by product type (rigid and flexible) and end use industry (food & beverages, industrial, pharmaceuticals, personal & household care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to plastic packaging market or related to plastic packaging market share, plastic packaging market analysis, and plastic packaging market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

