Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 7th and 8th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are thrilled to host this upcoming two-day Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.  This event will feature a roster of OTCQX and OTCQB companies seeking access to U.S. investors.

December 7th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10:30 AM Troilus Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
11:00 AMPrecipitate Gold Corp.OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG
11:30 AM Brixton Metals Corp.OTCQB: BBBXF | TSXV: BBB
12:30 PMTinOne Resource Inc.OTCQB: TORCF | TSXV: TORC
1:00 PME3 Lithium Ltd.OTCQX: EEMMF | TSXV: ETL
1:30 PMArizona Metals Corp.OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
2:00 PMFaraday Copper Corp.OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
2:30 PM Sun Summit Minerals Corp.OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN
3:00 PMLithium Ionic Corp.OTCQB: LTHCF | TSX-V: LTH
3:30 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG

December 8th  

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10:30 AM Lundin Gold Inc.OTCQX: LUGDF | TSX: LUG
11:00 AMNewcore Gold Ltd.OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
11:30 AMEcora Resources PLCOTCQX: ECRAF | LON: ECOR
12:00 PMQuebec Nickel Corp.OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
12:30 PMVizsla Copper Corp.OTCQB: VCUFF | TSXV: VCU
1:00 PMCypress Development Corp.OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
1:30 PMWest Vault Mining Inc.OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
2:00 PMCollective Mining Ltd.OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
2:30 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

