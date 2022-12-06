Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 7th and 8th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3VGSiM4
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“We are thrilled to host this upcoming two-day Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. This event will feature a roster of OTCQX and OTCQB companies seeking access to U.S. investors.
December 7th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:30 AM
|Troilus Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
|11:00 AM
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG
|11:30 AM
|Brixton Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: BBBXF | TSXV: BBB
|12:30 PM
|TinOne Resource Inc.
|OTCQB: TORCF | TSXV: TORC
|1:00 PM
|E3 Lithium Ltd.
|OTCQX: EEMMF | TSXV: ETL
|1:30 PM
|Arizona Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
|2:00 PM
|Faraday Copper Corp.
|OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
|2:30 PM
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN
|3:00 PM
|Lithium Ionic Corp.
|OTCQB: LTHCF | TSX-V: LTH
|3:30 PM
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
December 8th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:30 AM
|Lundin Gold Inc.
|OTCQX: LUGDF | TSX: LUG
|11:00 AM
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
|11:30 AM
|Ecora Resources PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LON: ECOR
|12:00 PM
|Quebec Nickel Corp.
|OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
|12:30 PM
|Vizsla Copper Corp.
|OTCQB: VCUFF | TSXV: VCU
|1:00 PM
|Cypress Development Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
|1:30 PM
|West Vault Mining Inc.
|OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
|2:00 PM
|Collective Mining Ltd.
|OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
|2:30 PM
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
|OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com