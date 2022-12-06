TinOne Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TinOne Resources Inc. (“TinOne” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: TORC, OTCQB: TORCF), based in Vancouver, focused on exploring and developing its tin assets in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, today announced that Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 7th, 2022.



DATE: December 7, 2022

TIME: 12:30 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3E1tR5k



Available for 1x1 meetings: December 8, 9 and 10th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Drilling flagship Great Pyramid project in Tasmania, Australia

Recent outstanding drilling results

Tin price up over 40% since early November



About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities. TinOne is an Inventa Capital company.

CONTACTS:

Chris Donaldson

Executive Chairman

+1.604.813.3931

info@tinone.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com