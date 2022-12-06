HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2022 Financial Results

Highlights of the third quarter include:



Revenue of $216.1 million, an increase of 20% compared to $180.0 million in Q3 FY22.

Net loss of $1.6 million, compared to $5.0 million in Q3 FY22, with non-GAAP net income of $32.4 million, an increase of 12% compared to $28.9 million in Q3 FY22.

Net loss per diluted share of $0.02, compared to $0.06 in Q3 FY22, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.38, compared to $0.35 in Q3 FY22.

Adjusted EBITDA of $73.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to $61.1 million in Q3 FY22.

7.7 million HSAs, an increase of 23% compared to Q3 FY22.

Total HSA Assets of $20.2 billion, an increase of 23% compared to Q3 FY22.

14.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, an increase of 9% compared to Q3 FY22.



DRAPER, Utah , Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

"This quarter, Team Purple delivered 13% new HSA sales growth, a 67% narrower GAAP net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 20% from one year ago," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO. "Today, HealthEquity is the largest HSA provider measured by both accounts and assets, and we intend to build on that momentum by delivering a strong fourth quarter."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $216.1 million, an increase of 20% compared to $180.0 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $108.6 million, custodial revenue of $74.6 million, and interchange revenue of $32.9 million.

HealthEquity reported a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $32.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022. The Company reported a net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $28.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $73.4 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was 34% of revenue for each of the third quarters ended October 31, 2022 and 2021.

Account and asset metrics

HealthEquity reported sales of 170,000 new HSAs in the third quarter ended October 31, 2022, compared to 151,000 in the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. HSAs as of October 31, 2022 were 7.7 million, an increase of 23% year over year, including 529,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 23% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2022 were 14.5 million, including 6.8 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2022 were $20.2 billion, an increase of 23% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $13.1 billion of HSA cash and $7.1 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2022.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, management expects revenue of $850 million to $860 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $34 million and $27 million, resulting in net loss of $0.40 to $0.32 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $106 million and $114 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.26 to $1.35 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $261 million to $271 million.

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, management expects revenue of approximately $950 million to $970 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 33-34% of revenue. These amounts assume an average annualized yield on HSA cash of approximately 2.25%.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release (other than with respect to our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024) to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release. A reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 to net income (loss), its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not included, because our net income (loss) outlook for this future period is not available without unreasonable efforts as we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items excluded from this non-GAAP measure (such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and income tax provision (benefit)).

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to discuss the fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity, Inc. call." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

the impact of societal and economic changes arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of recent and future acquisitions with our business successfully;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) October 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,197 $ 225,414 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,045 and $6,228 as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 87,716 87,428 Other current assets 34,247 38,495 Total current assets 332,160 351,337 Property and equipment, net 15,620 23,372 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,536 63,613 Intangible assets, net 964,531 973,137 Goodwill 1,645,759 1,645,836 Other assets 48,151 49,807 Total assets $ 3,064,757 $ 3,107,102 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,842 $ 27,541 Accrued compensation 35,140 47,136 Accrued liabilities 33,367 57,589 Current portion of long-term debt 15,313 8,750 Operating lease liabilities 10,713 12,171 Total current liabilities 110,375 153,187 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net 911,406 922,077 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 60,819 65,232 Other long-term liabilities 9,758 14,185 Deferred tax liability 89,281 99,846 Total long-term liabilities 1,071,264 1,101,340 Total liabilities 1,181,639 1,254,527 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 84,636 and 83,780 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,732,985 1,676,508 Accumulated earnings 150,125 176,059 Total stockholders’ equity 1,883,118 1,852,575 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,064,757 $ 3,107,102





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Service revenue $ 108,580 $ 102,733 $ 315,962 $ 314,449 Custodial revenue 74,642 49,006 199,606 144,760 Interchange revenue 32,864 28,215 112,339 94,050 Total revenue 216,086 179,954 627,907 553,259 Cost of revenue Service costs 76,493 66,217 232,281 204,183 Custodial costs 6,812 5,734 20,543 15,567 Interchange costs 5,923 4,683 19,240 15,102 Total cost of revenue 89,228 76,634 272,064 234,852 Gross profit 126,858 103,320 355,843 318,407 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 17,245 12,726 49,648 42,288 Technology and development 48,890 38,070 140,653 111,437 General and administrative 25,131 20,004 74,795 63,503 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,541 19,642 71,420 59,745 Merger integration 6,509 13,244 23,486 38,422 Total operating expenses 121,316 103,686 360,002 315,395 Income (loss) from operations 5,542 (366 ) (4,159 ) 3,012 Other expense Interest expense (12,165 ) (11,881 ) (34,119 ) (25,824 ) Other income (expense), net 443 3,122 174 (164 ) Total other expense (11,722 ) (8,759 ) (33,945 ) (25,988 ) Loss before income taxes (6,180 ) (9,125 ) (38,104 ) (22,976 ) Income tax benefit (4,539 ) (4,087 ) (12,170 ) (11,505 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,641 ) $ (5,038 ) $ (25,934 ) $ (11,471 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 84,572 83,551 84,349 82,939 Diluted 84,572 83,551 84,349 82,939





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (25,934 ) $ (11,471 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 120,726 98,364 Stock-based compensation 50,310 41,700 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,454 3,616 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 4,044 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,147 ) Other non-cash items 269 (750 ) Deferred taxes (10,565 ) (8,765 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (451 ) (10,090 ) Other assets 6,809 19,888 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,169 8,944 Accrued compensation (11,630 ) (18,098 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (33,170 ) (34,023 ) Operating lease liabilities, non-current (5,401 ) (6,808 ) Other long-term liabilities (4,427 ) 6,034 Net cash provided by operating activities 95,159 90,438 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (35,306 ) (49,033 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,971 ) (7,284 ) Acquisition of intangible member assets (70,574 ) (64,463 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (49,533 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 2,367 Net cash used in investing activities (108,851 ) (167,946 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (6,562 ) (1,003,125 ) Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (1,579 ) (1,565 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 6,616 7,728 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 950,000 Payment of debt issuance costs — (11,846 ) Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs — 456,642 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,525 ) 397,834 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (15,217 ) 320,326 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 225,414 328,803 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 210,197 $ 649,129





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 36,268 $ 13,685 Income tax payments (refunds), net 775 (5,926 ) Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 4,099 3,708 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 297 479 Purchases of intangible member assets included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities — 2,281 Contingent consideration recognized at acquisition — 8,147 Exercise of common stock options receivable 21 1 Decrease in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net 77 19





Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss is as follows:

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 3,662 $ 3,076 $ 10,667 $ 8,547 Sales and marketing 2,569 829 7,136 5,677 Technology and development 4,045 3,458 10,388 10,164 General and administrative 7,894 5,921 22,119 17,312 Other expense, net (1) — — — 342 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,170 $ 13,284 $ 50,310 $ 42,042

(1) Equity-based awards exchanged for cash in connection with the Luum acquisition.





Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 % Change January 31, 2022 HSAs 7,650 6,241 23% 7,207 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 170 151 13% 472 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 526 446 18% 918 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 90 160 (44)% 740 HSAs with investments 529 431 23% 455 CDBs 6,849 7,085 (3)% 7,192 Total Accounts 14,499 13,326 9% 14,399 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 14,523 13,247 10% 14,326 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 14,482 13,158 10% 13,450





HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 % Change January 31, 2022 HSA cash $ 13,096 $ 10,469 25% $ 12,943 HSA investments 7,108 5,959 19% 6,675 Total HSA Assets 20,204 16,428 23% 19,618 Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 12,941 10,066 29% 10,579 Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 12,973 10,182 27% 12,118





Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 % Change January 31, 2022 Client-held funds $ 759 $ 811 (6)% $ 897 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 832 849 (2)% 842 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 794 796 —% 822





Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (1,641 ) $ (5,038 ) $ (25,934 ) $ (11,471 ) Interest income (443 ) (478 ) (584 ) (1,419 ) Interest expense 12,165 11,881 34,119 25,824 Income tax benefit (4,539 ) (4,087 ) (12,170 ) (11,505 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,959 13,904 49,306 38,619 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,541 19,642 71,420 59,745 Stock-based compensation expense 18,170 13,284 50,310 41,700 Merger integration expenses 6,509 13,244 23,486 38,422 Acquisition costs (gains) (1) — (2,687 ) 53 4,917 Gain on equity securities — — — (1,677 ) Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,114 843 3,256 3,468 Costs associated with unused office space 1,181 — 3,788 — Other 345 579 1,690 (1,047 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,361 $ 61,087 $ 198,740 $ 185,576

(1) For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, acquisition costs included $0.3 million of stock-based compensation expense.





Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2023 Net loss $(34) - (27) Interest income (1) Interest expense 48 Income tax benefit (15) - (12) Depreciation and amortization 66 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 94 Stock-based compensation expense 65 Merger integration expenses 27 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 4 Costs associated with unused office space 5 Other expense 2 Adjusted EBITDA $261 - 271





Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (1,641 ) $ (5,038 ) $ (25,934 ) $ (11,471 ) Income tax benefit (4,539 ) (4,087 ) (12,170 ) (11,505 ) Loss before income taxes - GAAP (6,180 ) (9,125 ) (38,104 ) (22,976 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,541 19,642 71,420 59,745 Stock-based compensation expense 18,170 13,284 50,310 41,700 Merger integration expenses 6,509 13,244 23,486 38,422 Acquisition costs (gains) — (2,687 ) 53 4,917 Gain on equity securities — — — (1,677 ) Costs associated with unused office space 1,181 — 3,788 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 4,192 — 4,192 Total adjustments to loss before income taxes - GAAP 49,401 47,675 149,057 147,299 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 43,221 38,550 110,953 124,323 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 10,805 9,638 27,738 31,081 Non-GAAP net income 32,416 28,912 83,215 93,242 Diluted weighted-average shares 84,572 83,551 84,349 82,939 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 0.99 $ 1.12

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.





Reconciliation of net loss outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2023 Net loss $(34) - (27) Income tax benefit (15) - (12) Loss before income taxes - GAAP (49) - (39) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 94 Stock-based compensation expense 65 Merger integration expenses 27 Costs associated with unused office space 5 Total adjustments to loss before income taxes - GAAP 191 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 142 - 152 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 36 - 38 Non-GAAP net income $106 - 114 Diluted weighted-average shares 84 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $1.26 - 1.35

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.





