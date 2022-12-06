Dave & Buster’s Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DALLAS, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 30, 2022.



Key Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

The Company reports its first full quarter of financial results including its Main Event branded stores, having completed its acquisition of Main Event on June 29, 2022. The Company is on pace to realize its previously disclosed annual synergy target of $25 million, and has already implemented $17 million of annualized cost savings to date.

Record third quarter revenue of $481.2 million increased 51.3% from the third quarter of 2021 and increased 60.7% from the third quarter of 2019. Including the pro forma contribution of Main Event in the third quarter of 2021 and 2019, this quarter’s revenue grew 20.6% and 32.5%, respectively.

Pro forma combined comparable store sales (including Main Event branded stores) increased 13.3% compared with the same period in 2021 and 17.5% compared with the same period in 2019.

Net income totaled $1.9 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, compared with net income of $10.6 million, or 21 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021 and net income of $0.5 million, or 2 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Record third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $90.0 million increased 31.9% from the third quarter of 2021 and increased 94.4% from the third quarter of 2019. Including the pro forma contribution of Main Event in the third quarter of 2021 and 2019, this quarter’s Adjusted EBITDA grew 15.0% and 88.4%, respectively.

The Company opened three new stores in the period under the Dave & Buster’s brand in Lynnwood, WA, Long Beach, CA, and Bakersfield, CA.

The Company ended the quarter with $599.3 million of liquidity, which included $108.2 million in cash and $491.1 million available under its $500 million revolving credit facility.



“We are pleased to report strong financial results for the third quarter. We delivered record revenue driven by double-digit comparable sales growth which resulted in record Adjusted EBITDA,” said Chris Morris, Dave & Buster’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our outstanding team continues to strongly execute our integration plan and deliver exceptional results, despite the challenging macro and inflationary environment. We remain focused on driving innovation, growth and value creation for our stakeholders. The future is incredibly bright for this new organization, and I am excited about sharing our progress with you over the next few years.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue was a record $481.2 million, an increase of 51.3% from $318.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 60.7% from $299.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Including the pro forma contribution of Main Event stores in the prior periods, total revenue increased 20.6% versus the third quarter of 2021 and increased 32.5% versus the third quarter of 2019.

Pro forma combined comparable store sales (including Main Event branded stores) increased 13.3% compared with the third quarter of 2021 and increased 17.5% compared with the third quarter of 2019. Pro forma combined walk-in comparable store sales increased 8.0% while Special Event comparable store sales increased 110.3% compared with the same period in 2021. Pro forma combined walk-in comparable store sales increased 20.3% while consolidated Special Event comparable store sales declined 6.7% compared with the same period in 2019. Non-comparable store revenue totaled $108.5 million in the third quarter.

Operating income totaled $30.1 million, or 6.3% of revenue, compared with operating income of $24.5 million, or 7.7% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021 and operating income of $6.5 million, or 2.2% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income totaled $1.9 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, compared with net income of $10.6 million, or 21 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021 and net income of $0.5 million, or 2 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $90.0 million, or 18.7% of revenue, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $68.2 million, or 21.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021 and Adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million, or 15.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization totaled $115.2 million, or 23.9% of revenue, compared with store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $83.0 million, or 26.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021 and store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $60.3 million, or 20.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

The Company generated $67.9 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter, ending the quarter with $108.2 million in cash and $491.1 million of availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility, net of $8.9 million in outstanding letters of credit.

“As a result of the integration process of these two great brands, we have implemented over $17.0 million in synergies to date and are rapidly approaching our previously disclosed target of $25.0 million,” said Michael Quartieri, Dave & Buster’s Chief Financial Officer. “Our strong balance sheet, significant operating cash flow, and sizeable liquidity profile is in excellent position to support the long-term growth objectives of our Company.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Update

Through the first five weeks of the fourth quarter, pro forma combined comparable store sales (including Main Event branded stores) increased 3.1% versus the comparable period in 2021 and increased 9.2% versus the comparable period in 2019. Pro forma combined walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021 and increased 15.7% versus the comparable period in 2019. Pro forma combined Special Event comparable store sales increased 65.3% versus the comparable period in 2021 and declined 21.7% versus the comparable period in 2019.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q Available

The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, will be available at www.sec.gov and at the Company’s investor relations website, contains a thorough review of its financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2022.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call to report these results on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participants can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 883-0383. The international dial-in for participants is (412) 902-6506. The participant entry number is 5940194. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 344-7529 or by the international toll number (412) 317-0088; the replay access code 9387822. Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section at www.daveandbusters.com.

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 November 3, 2019 Food and beverage revenue $ 165,855 34.5 % $ 107,747 33.9 % $ 124,637 41.6 % Amusement and other revenue 315,351 65.5 % 210,229 66.1 % 174,715 58.4 % Total revenue 481,206 100.0 % 317,976 100.0 % 299,352 100.0 % Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenue) 48,939 29.5 % 30,082 27.9 % 33,384 26.8 % Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenue) 27,316 8.7 % 22,531 10.7 % 18,796 10.8 % Total cost of products 76,255 15.8 % 52,613 16.5 % 52,180 17.4 % Operating payroll and benefits 125,919 26.2 % 78,995 24.8 % 76,165 25.4 % Other store operating expenses 163,846 34.0 % 103,322 32.5 % 110,713 37.1 % General and administrative expenses 32,777 6.8 % 22,104 7.0 % 16,210 5.4 % Depreciation and amortization expense 48,427 10.1 % 34,381 10.8 % 33,340 11.1 % Pre-opening costs 3,874 0.8 % 2,092 0.7 % 4,245 1.4 % Total operating costs 451,098 93.7 % 293,507 92.3 % 292,853 97.8 % Operating income 30,108 6.3 % 24,469 7.7 % 6,499 2.2 % Interest expense, net 28,374 5.9 % 13,423 4.2 % 6,110 2.1 % Loss on debt refinancing / extinguishment - 0.0 % 2,829 0.9 % - 0.0 % Income before benefit for income taxes 1,734 0.4 % 8,217 2.6 % 389 0.1 % Benefit for income taxes (184 ) 0.0 % (2,368 ) -0.7 % (93 ) -0.1 % Net income $ 1,918 0.4 % $ 10,585 3.3 % $ 482 0.2 % Net income per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.22 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 48,256,090 48,277,358 30,980,878 Diluted shares 48,740,003 49,283,503 31,515,454 Other information: Company-owned stores at end of period 203 143 134 Store operating weeks in the period 2,616 1,854 1,722 Total revenue per store operating weeks in the period $ 184 $ 172 $ 174 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 November 3, 2019 Net income $ 1,918 0.4 % $ 10,585 3.3 % $ 482 0.2 % Add back: Interest expense, net 28,374 13,423 6,110 Loss on debt refinancing / extinguishment - 2,829 - Benefit for income taxes (184 ) (2,368 ) (93 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 48,427 34,381 33,340 EBITDA 78,535 16.3 % 58,850 18.5 % 39,839 13.3 % Add back: Loss on asset disposal 242 377 458 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - Share-based compensation 3,228 3,778 1,747 Pre-opening costs 3,874 2,092 4,245 Other costs (1) 4,094 3,112 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,973 18.7 % $ 68,209 21.5 % $ 46,290 15.5 % (1) Fiscal year 2022 amount primarily represents costs related to the acquisition of Main Event and subsequent integration costs. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 November 3, 2019 Operating income $ 30,108 6.3 % $ 24,469 7.7 % $ 6,499 2.0 % Add back: General and administrative expenses 32,777 22,104 16,210 Depreciation and amortization expense 48,427 34,381 33,340 Pre-opening costs 3,874 2,092 4,245 Store operating income before depreciation and amortization $ 115,186 23.9 % $ 83,046 26.1 % $ 60,294 20.1 %







DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 November 3, 2019 Food and beverage revenue $ 474,762 33.9 % $ 316,511 32.9 % $ 410,779 40.8 % Amusement and other revenue 925,904 66.1 % 644,443 67.1 % 596,754 59.2 % Total revenue 1,400,666 100.0 % 960,954 100.0 % 1,007,533 100.0 % Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenue) 138,655 29.2 % 86,366 27.3 % 109,072 26.6 % Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenue) 83,157 9.0 % 63,729 9.9 % 64,456 10.8 % Total cost of products 221,812 15.8 % 150,095 15.6 % 173,528 17.2 % Operating payroll and benefits 332,954 23.8 % 209,897 21.8 % 239,965 23.8 % Other store operating expenses 430,711 30.7 % 292,883 30.5 % 321,334 31.9 % General and administrative expenses 98,784 7.1 % 57,665 6.0 % 49,047 4.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense 120,329 8.6 % 104,355 10.9 % 97,226 9.6 % Pre-opening costs 10,784 0.8 % 5,427 0.6 % 15,970 1.6 % Total operating costs 1,215,374 86.8 % 820,322 85.4 % 897,070 89.0 % Operating income 185,292 13.2 % 140,632 14.6 % 110,463 11.0 % Interest expense, net 56,883 4.0 % 41,971 4.3 % 14,771 1.5 % Loss on debt refinancing / extinguishment 1,479 0.1 % 2,829 0.3 % - 0.0 % Income before provision for income taxes 126,930 9.1 % 95,832 10.0 % 95,692 9.5 % Provision for income taxes 28,940 2.1 % 12,842 1.4 % 20,411 2.0 % Net income $ 97,990 7.0 % $ 82,990 8.6 % $ 75,281 7.5 % Net income per share: Basic $ 2.02 $ 1.73 $ 2.19 Diluted $ 1.99 $ 1.68 $ 2.15 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 48,556,001 48,050,558 34,405,503 Diluted shares 49,173,864 49,257,269 35,042,311 Other information: Company-owned stores at end of period 203 143 134 Store operating weeks in the period 6,663 5,304 5,012 Total revenue per store operating weeks in the period $ 210 $ 181 $ 201 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 November 3, 2019 Net income $ 97,990 7.0 % $ 82,990 8.6 % $ 75,281 7.5 % Add back: Interest expense, net 56,883 41,971 14,771 Loss on debt refinancing / extinguishment 1,479 2,829 - Provision for income taxes 28,940 12,842 20,411 Depreciation and amortization expense 120,329 104,355 97,226 EBITDA 305,621 21.8 % 244,987 25.5 % 207,689 20.6 % Add back: Loss on asset disposal 612 634 1,284 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,841 - - Share-based compensation 11,481 9,936 5,479 Pre-opening costs 10,784 5,427 15,970 Other costs (1) 22,431 3,082 34 Adjusted EBITDA $ 352,770 25.2 % $ 264,066 27.5 % $ 230,456 22.9 % (1) Fiscal year 2022 amount primarily represents costs related to the acquisition of Main Event and subsequent integration costs. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 November 3, 2019 Operating income $ 185,292 13.2 % $ 140,632 14.6 % $ 110,463 11.0 % Add back: General and administrative expenses 98,784 57,665 49,047 Depreciation and amortization expense 120,329 104,355 97,226 Pre-opening costs 10,784 5,427 15,970 Store operating income before depreciation and amortization $ 415,189 29.6 % $ 308,079 32.1 % $ 272,706 27.1 %







DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) ASSETS October 30, 2022 January 30, 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,211 $ 25,910 Other current assets 125,394 119,661 Total current assets 233,605 145,571 Property and equipment, net 1,155,955 778,597 Operating lease right of use assets 1,298,801 1,037,197 Intangible and other assets, net 996,729 384,425 Total assets $ 3,685,090 $ 2,345,790 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total current liabilities $ 406,242 $ 311,515 Operating lease liabilities 1,583,910 1,277,539 Other long-term liabilities 111,714 49,881 Long-term debt, net 1,222,208 431,395 Stockholders' equity 361,016 275,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,685,090 $ 2,345,790





