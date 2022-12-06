Santa Rosa Beach Realtor Announces Property Available For Purchase

Santa Rosa Beach, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Rosa Beach, Florida -

Tanika O'Brien is pleased to bring a new property at 442 Flatwoods Forest Loop Santa Rosa Beach FL 32459 to the community’s attention. The property is available with an attractive seller-paid rate buy down option, which can save a qualified buyer at least $20,000 over the following two years in payments. An interested party need only make an acceptable offer to the seller to take advantage of this option.

O’Brien says anyone can request a tour of the property by getting in touch with her directly or using the property’s online listings. All serious buyers are welcome to inquire on this fully furnished single family residence. Sitting on 4,356 sq ft, the property comes with an attached garage space and many other amenities that buyers will appreciate.

For instance, visitors or interested buyers will find it impossible to miss the open, attractive porches, especially since the first-floor porch has a comfortable, welcoming porch swing. Should they head around the back of the property, they will find another prominent outdoor feature: an outdoor shower, complete with a shower surround. This will make it easier for residents and guests alike to rinse off after a day at the beach, which is less than a mile away. This short trip will also bring them in proximity of several restaurants, a lap pool, beach entry pool, hot tub, fire pit, grills and even a playground.

The property features dual primary suites, one on each floor, and both porches offer a broad view of the surrounding scenery. Visitors will quickly find a bright, expansive living room braced by wall-to-wall windows that lead toward the cooking and dining areas. In the kitchen, they will find white shaker cabinets with tasteful glass uppers, quartz countertops and more. There is also a tile backsplash and gas cooktop with a built-in microwave and oven.

Once a meal is prepared, residents and guests may head into the dining area to make use of its oversized table, which the realtor points out is large enough to hold a feast for moderate to large gatherings. The 1st floor owner's suite has two closets, one of which is used as a lockout. In the bath, a resident may utilize its double sinks and independent soaking tub and tile shower. This home is alley-loaded, and while the garage fits one car, there is paver parking for three cars.

The second floor is similarly appointed. There are three additional bedrooms as well as an open loft area with pull-out couch. This may serve as the family’s media center if they so wish. The second-floor primary suite is also worth considering, given that it is similarly spacious and comes with a private screened porch. The bath has a full soaking tub and shower as well.

A seller-paid rate buy down is a relatively new concept, but one with a great deal of promise when utilized properly. Buyers who find themselves unfamiliar with the concept are advised to contact Tanika O'Brien at the earliest opportunity for a thorough breakdown of why they may be interested in this option. In brief, she explains that the buyer should begin by making a higher purchase price offer. A portion of this amount will then be used by the seller to reduce the cost of the buyer’s financing. Essentially, the seller can buy down the interest rate on the mortgage, making a higher immediate profit at closing and enabling the buyer to save a significant amount of money over the duration of the loan. In this case, buyers are expected to save at least $20,000 in payments over a two-year period. Monthly payments, therefore, will be more affordable — as will the amount paid in total interest.

O'Brien acknowledges that many will have questions about this option as well as the property itself. In addition to reaching her via phone or email, interested parties can find the realtor at 2048 W County Hwy 30A Suite 107, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459. She always looks forward to helping families find their dream home.

