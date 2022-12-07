R. Allan MacKenzie Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R. Allan MacKenzie announced today that he transferred 3,516,452 common shares (the “Transferred Shares”) of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the “Company”) from two entities beneficially owned by him to another entity beneficially owned by him. Mr. MacKenzie transferred the Transferred Shares pursuant to a share transfer between two wholly-owned entities of Mr. MacKenzie and another wholly-owned entity of Mr. MacKenzie’s (the “Share Transfer”). All of the Transferred Shares were acquired by Disruptive Ventures Inc., a wholly-owned entity of Mr. MacKenzie, on November 30, 2022. The Transferred Shares represent 15.3634% of the current number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. MacKenzie now beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,815,352 common shares of the Company, representing 16.6693% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.



The Transferred Shares held by Mr. MacKenzie are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange’s (“TSXV”) Value Escrow Agreement in accordance with TSXV policies and with TSX Trust Company acting as escrow agent.

Mr. MacKenzie acquired the Transferred Shares for private investment purposes and may, in the future and subject to applicable law, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership or control over securities of the Company depending upon a number of factors, including but not limited to general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

An early warning report reflecting the above noted is now available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. For further information, or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact the following:

Disruptive Ventures Inc.

R. Allan MacKenzie

Telephone: 403-671-3399

