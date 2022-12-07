CFund launched a global strategic layout and established an Australian branch to expand the Asia-Pacific industry

Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to CFund Capital's official Twitter account (@CFundcc) on December 1, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has agreed and approved CFUND CAPITAL PTY LTD's registration request (ACN: 664 142 278). This is CFund Capital in Canada and the United Kingdom after another directly managed branch.







With the establishment of CFUND CAPITAL PTY LTD, CFund will provide crypto asset management and crypto market maker services to users in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other countries and regions around the world.

In mid-November, the cryptocurrency market experienced an unprecedented thunder storm, in which more than 90% of investors saw their assets virtually wiped out overnight in the FTX thunder storm. However, the main reason for the loss of user assets is the lack of regulation on the platform. In the wake of the incident, cryptocurrency followers are particularly concerned about the security of their platforms. Again, regulators have had to take some different, more far-reaching and more stringent measures in response to what happened.

In terms of policy supervision, CFund Capital has always actively implemented the regulatory plan of the regulatory authorities, and provided users with safer and more transparent asset management services in the global strategic layout.

"In the past year, the number of users of CFund services has continued to increase. By the end of November 2022, the cumulative number of users we have served has exceeded 1 million. This is a milestone, and it is also a kind of responsibility. Thinking about how to provide users with more efficient services.” Robert Levin, CEO of CFund Capital, said: “When I learned of the FTX thunderstorm, I had the answer, which is to set up companies in various countries of the world’s major economies and Accept the supervision of the local financial sector, and create a platform for global users to manage and invest in encrypted assets that is compliant with policy regulation, security and compliance.

Judging from the current regulatory trend, the blockchain industry will encounter more and more compliance challenges in the future. The development of compliance will greatly promote the acceptance of crypto assets in the mainstream market and drive more traditional investors to pay attention to the crypto asset industry.

At present, the crypto fund platform represented by CFund Capital is building a comprehensive investment service platform integrating NFT, DeFi, GameFi, CEX, Payment and digital wallet. CFund Capital has issued platform token CFT. With the global business layout of CFund, CFT will play a crucial role in the comprehensive investment service platform of CFund.

Robert Levin, CEO of CFund Capital, said that in the coming 2023, our focus will be on the business scenario layout of CFT tokens and the listing and trading of CFT tokens and strengthening the platform security system. In the next one to two years, CFund Capital will use sufficient cash flow to set up subsidiaries under direct operation and management worldwide through acquisition and investment, and provide crypto asset management and crypto market maker services for users in different countries and regions.

In the next three years, with the help of the capital market, CFund will accelerate the construction of a global strategic layout, consolidate existing advantages, actively explore the upstream and downstream growth opportunities of the blockchain industry, continuously improve CFund's international core competitiveness, and strive to build the company Become a world-class encrypted asset management and encrypted market maker brand.

