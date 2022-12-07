Proactive news headlines including Bellevue Gold, Spenda Ltd, Tietto Minerals and Creso Pharma

Sydney, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is a step closer to becoming Australia’s next high-grade gold producer after receiving firm commitments for a $60 million fully underwritten share placement to institutional investors. Click here

Spenda Ltd (ASX:SPX) shares surged 22% higher intra-day to 1.1 cents after signing a deal with Carpet Court to deliver an optimised payment solution across all Carpet Court member stores, with target integration by April 2023. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has added more shallow high-grade visible gold results from step-out and depth extensional drilling completed at South Gamina (SG), part of its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) welcomes the news that wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics company Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has successfully administered first doses of its Lucenex branded 10mg and 25mg synthetic psilocybin formulation. Click here

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) is preparing to kick off its maiden diamond drilling program into the Mee Mar gold vein trend at Bauloora Project in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales. Click here

Xantippe Resources Ltd (ASX:XTC, OTC:XTCPF) has kicked off a capital raising exercise for up to $20 million strongly with firm commitments received to raise approximately $12 million in a placement and a share purchase plan (SPP) launched for up to $8 million. Click here

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) partner Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has kicked off ground and airborne electromagnetic (EM) surveys as well as a geochemical sampling program aimed at delineating existing targets and potentially identifying new targets for future drill testing at the South West Project in Western Australia. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR)’s recent exploration activities at the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia are bearing more fruit. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has intersected more shallow, high-grade gold from extensional drilling targeting the Western Flank of the 610,000-ounce Turnberry deposit at the flagship Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia's Mid-West. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has begun the hunt for a new chair of the board as current chair Adonis Pouroulis has flagged his intention to step down from the role to pursue other interests. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ, LSE:CCZ) has approved an incremental development work program on known key targets at the highly prospective Luanshya Project in the heart of Zambia’s copper belt. Click here

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) is raising $1.1 million in a private placement after securing commitments from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of $0.026 per share. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) has received a $2.93 million research and development refund from the Australian Taxation Office which will support its ongoing exploration at the Rockford Project the prolific Fraser Range of Western Australia. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has materially expanded the mineralised footprint of the Riverina Project in Western Australia, gaining 100 metres of strike to the south and a further 100 metres of plunge depth with high-grade gold hits in expansion drilling. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) intends to demerge its Malawian graphite holdings, including the Nanzeka, Malingunde, Duwi and Mabuwa projects, through NGX Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is drilling ahead in the horizontal section of the high-impact Wolf Pack 36-25-1S-4W SXH 2 Well in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin after landing the curve as planned. Click here

Metal Tiger PLC (AIM:MTR, OTC:MRTTF, ASX:MTR), the AIM and ASX listed investor in natural resources opportunities, said it has completed the sale of 1,300,000 shares in Sandfire Resources at approximately A$5.357 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately A$6.929mln. Click here

