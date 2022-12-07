Microcatheters Market to achieve CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Microcatheters market.

Exactitude Consultancy explores the current market and new opportunities in the growing Microcatheters Market.

The global microcatheters market is projected to reach USD 1295.28 Million by 2029 from USD 800 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2029.

Overview:

A microcatheter is a catheter with a small diameter that is used to deliver devices during minimally invasive operations. Its diminutive size makes it perfect for navigating the human body's intricate capillaries.

Microcatheters are tiny 0.70-1.30mm diameter catheters used in complex endovascular procedures for a variety of tasks, including guidewire support, exchanges, accessing distal anatomy, cross lesions, delivering therapeutic embolic, injecting contrast medium, and performing other tasks.

The majority of microcatheters have an inbuilt steerable or angled tip for improved delivery and penetration as well as a lubricious coating. While a coil pitch promotes flexibility and proximal pushability, the hydrophilic coating can facilitate navigation through complicated vasculatures.

Most microcatheters contain a lubricious coating and an incorporated steerable or angled tip for simpler penetration and deliverability. The coil pitch enhances flexibility and proximal push ability, and the hydrophilic coating can aid in navigating through complicated vasculatures. Microcatheters are frequently utilized in percutaneous coronary intervention, according to the journal (PCI). In older populations, it is more common to have calcified and ostial lesions, convoluted coronary architecture, multivessel disease, and left main stem stenosis. However, doctors have been cautious to send older patients for PCI operations because of calcified lesions that make target vessels, lesion access, and vessel preparation problematic. In recent years, microcatheters have successfully intervened in complicated coronary architecture.

Get a Live Sample of Microcatheters Market->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1133/microcatheters-market/#request-a-sample

Segmentation:

1) The microcatheters market based on product type is divided into delivery microcatheters, aspiration microcatheters, and steerable microcatheters.

Delivery Microcatheters : The Delivery Microcatheters are intended to assist in the delivery of diagnostic agents, such as contrast media, and therapeutic devices, such as occlusion coils to the peripheral and neuro vasculature.

: The Delivery Microcatheters are intended to assist in the delivery of diagnostic agents, such as contrast media, and therapeutic devices, such as occlusion coils to the peripheral and neuro vasculature. Aspiration catheters: The user-friendly aspiration catheters are most effective in instances of total cessation of blood flow.

The user-friendly aspiration catheters are most effective in instances of total cessation of blood flow. Steerable microcatheter: Steerable microcatheter has a straight tip in the neutral position and can articulate up to 180 degrees in opposing directions. It has a 2.4F (0.80 mm) outer diameter at the tip, an inner diameter of 0.54 mm, and 125 cm in length.

2) The microcatheters market based on product design is divided into single-lumen and dual-lumen microcatheters:

Single-Lumen Microcatheters:

Standard microcatheters called single-lumen microcatheters (SLMs) are made to support the insertion of guidewires into vessels. They are easy to use and enable wire exchange or reshaping without compromising vessel entry. They increase the guidewire's capacity for penetration and may stop wire tip prolapse or plop. By adding additional support to a guidewire, these microcatheters can also be manipulated across a tortuous artery section close to a lesion. By injecting a contrast agent, they can be utilized to see a distal vessel.

Double-Lumen Microcatheters:

To enable precise and independent handling of two different guidewires, double-lumen microcatheters (DLMs) are used which have two lumens. A catheter has two lumens: one lumen is a rapid delivery system with a distal port at the distal end, and the other lumen is an OTW with the distal end opening a few centimeters proximal to the distal tip and running the entire length of the catheter with the proximal end at the proximal hub.

3) The microcatheters market based on application is divided into cardiology, neurology, peripheral vascular, oncology, urology, otolaryngology, and others.

Globally, there were 17.9 million fatalities in 2016, according to the WHO. By 2030, it is anticipated that more than 3.6 million people will pass away from CVD. A sedentary lifestyle, which includes a lack of exercise, obesity, smoking, drinking, and high blood pressure, is one of the main factors of CVDs. As a result, segment growth in the next years is anticipated to be driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders.

4) The microcatheters market based on end-user is divided into hospitals, surgical centers, specialty clinics, and ambulatory care centers.

The hospitals, surgical centers, and specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest market share, owing primarily to the increasing number of hospitals and specialty clinics in emerging countries, the increasing prevalence of target diseases, and a large number of surgical and diagnostic procedures performed across these facilities.

To know more Information? Browse Premium Report with TOC->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1133/microcatheters-market/

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global microcatheter market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of 46.4% of the microcatheters market. Factors such as the increasing number of target diagnostic and interventional procedures performed in the region, the high prevalence of diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the high market availability of advanced interventional products (including microcatheters) are driving the growth of the microcatheters market in North America.

The U.S. dominated the North American microcatheters market owing to the growing prevalence of neurovascular and cardiovascular diseases along with the increasing number of percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. In addition, the surge in government initiatives, well-established healthcare facilities in the country, and availability and accessibility to technologically advanced products are some of the other attributes that are impelling the industry’s demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to a growing aging population, a rise in the number of people suffering from stress in countries, such as Japan, an increasing incidence of chronic disorders, a large population base, improving quality of diagnosis, and growing patient affordability. These factors have together resulted in a significant number of interventional procedures in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the presence of high growth opportunities in developing countries, such as Japan, India, and China, is likely to contribute to market growth in this region.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the market, and this growth can be attributed to the increasing number of angiography and PCI procedures and the expansion of the healthcare industry.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share of the global microcatheter market during the forecast period. Brazil’s market contributes the most to this region. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country coupled with the growing aging population are some of the major factors enhancing the market expansion.

Covid-19 impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the microcatheters market as a huge number of medical colleges and hospitals across the globe were reconstructed to increase hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Discovery and development of microcatheters slowed down during the pandemic, surgeries of heart and cancer patients were postponed and home care setting was preferred. Nonessential surgical procedures took a potential backlog, owing to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases; only elective emergency surgeries were performed. In addition, consumers focused only on highly essential products such as foods & beverages.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic led to rising in awareness regarding physical, mental, and emotional health. This, in turn, has increased the adoption of healthcare products such as microcatheters.

Characteristics of Microcatheters:

1) Tip and Shaft Profile:

1.1) Long and short taper tip: The tip taper structure affects a microcatheter's functionality in many ways. Microcatheters with long tapered tips are useful for facilitating the crossing of long, narrow channels, such as septal collaterals. A short, tapered tip is necessary for enhanced pushability and penetration, such as when bridging a CTO lesion.

1.2) Tip diameter: The microcatheter that can be used for intervention depends on the distal and proximal end diameters of a tip taper.

1.3) Wire diameter compatibility: The space for handling wires is provided by the inner lumen diameter. As a result, when choosing microcatheters, care must be taken to ensure that the percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) wire will fit snugly inside the lumen of the chosen microcatheter according to its inner luminal diameter specifications.

1.4) Angulated tip: Angulated tip microcatheters have a specific degree (45°, 90°, and 120°) of short-length bend at the hydrophilic tip end. This eases out the wiring of a side branch in bifurcated lesions.

2) Radiopacity:

The radiopacity or radiopaque marker near the tip, which aids in accurate visibility of the tip location, is one of the characteristics of choosing microcatheters. When operating on a distal end, complete radiopacity has its limitations because it is challenging to determine the state of a vessel at a proximal end.

3) Trackability

It is connected to the force required to maneuver through a convoluted trajectory to reach the lesion and beyond, which must be as little as feasible. For this, microcatheters must be built with a lot of flexibility or give, which can be accomplished by selecting the right polymeric material, such as a hydrophilic polymer or coating, polytetrafluoroethylene, polyurethane, etc.

Drivers:

Reaching the most intricate vein network is made possible by microcatheters. Therefore, it is anticipated that the usage of minimally invasive procedures will rise along with technology improvement during the projection period.

Growth in the market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases as a result of an unhealthy lifestyle.

Today's competent surgeons, technicians, and technicians, as well as the diversity of instruments and techniques available, make minimally invasive operations simple. Additionally, compared to conventional surgical procedures, minimally invasive/nonsurgical alternatives provide benefits like less discomfort, fewer scars, and faster healing. Patients are being encouraged to choose minimally invasive procedures through government funding and reimbursement policies.



Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic).

Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), ASAHI INTEC CO., LTD. (Japan), MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Johnson and Johnson (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), Penumbra (US), and BTG PLC (UK)

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the Biopharmaceutical companies, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnological companies, clinical research Centers, Investors, End-uses, and Research institutes.

The key questions answered in the report are:

What is the market size and forecast of the Microcatheters market? Who are the key competitors/Players in this market? What are the key segments of the Microcatheters market? Which segment dominates the market? What are the characteristics of Microcatheters? What factors are driving the global Microcatheters? Which is the dominating region in this market? What are the major applications for Microcatheters?

Related reports:

Haemeto Oncology Testing Market

The Global Haemeto Oncology Testing Market is expected to grow at more than 18.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 8.23 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.93 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1110/haemeto-oncology-testing-market/

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market

The global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market is expected to grow at more than 8% CAGR from 2021 to 2026. It is expected to reach above USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from a little above USD 1.1 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/670/automated-external-defibrillator-aed-market/

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market

The Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is expected to grow at 8.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 14.36 million by 2028 from USD 7.50 million in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1262/electronic-drug-delivery-systems-market/

Rehabilitation Equipment Market

The global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to grow at 5.20% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 19.3 billion by 2028 from USD 12.2 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1300/rehabilitation-equipment-market/

Endoscopy Equipment Market

The Global Endoscopy Equipment Market is expected to grow at 7.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 44.93 billion by 2028 from USD 23.53 billion in 2019.