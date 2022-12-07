MOU between playNomm and Superchief for a collaboration in South Korea

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT marketplace 2.0 playNomm and Superchief Gallery NFT signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to hold a collaboration project in South Korea.





The NFT marketplace 2.0 playNomm, the first platform of LeisureMetaverse project, is based on its self-developed LeisureMetaverse blockchain mainnet. Unlike other open NFT marketplaces, NFTs on playNomm not only has its artistic value but also its unique decentralized tokenomics based on an Act To Earn(A2E) model. This is why playNomm is the new game changer NFT marketplace 2.0. On October 3rd, playNomm had an early-bird sale of its first NFT project, BPS (Block People Soul), which was sold out in 2 minutes.

Superchief Gallery is an independent artist-run gallery founded in 2012 by Edward Zipco & Bill Dunleavy in Brooklyn, NY. Superchief has a history of supporting underground artists from disparate scenes & collectives, enabling them to participate on the global stage. In 2016, Superchief opened their first digital art gallery focused entirely on digital-native artists. This was done to establish digital artwork as a legitimate voice in the art scene and discourse.

In March 2021, Superchief Gallery NFT officially opened the world’s first physical IRL NFT gallery in New York. Superchief Gallery NFT hosted and art directed the first physical events for many NFT industry giants such as OpenSea, Makersplace, Foundation, and Quantum. As a pioneer in NFT industry, Superchief Gallery NFT will continue to push the boundaries of art in the world of Web3.

Through this MOU, playNomm and Superchief will collaborate on an exciting project in promoting the sale of art NFTs of Superchief gallery artist, using the playNomm NFT marketplace, and IRL event in South Korea. “It is a great opportunity to introduce Superchief gallery’s high-level artists to the Korean market, which has recently grown to be very significant. Starting from this exciting project, playNomm plans to become the upmost global NFT HUB. We are very excited for this opportunity with the prominent NFT gallery, Superchief” said playNomm.

