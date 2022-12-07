Estonian Financial Supervision Authority has authorized the merger of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS. Merger information to the EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shareholders

English Estonian

On December 5, 2022, the Financial Supervision Authority gave permission for the merger of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS with EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS.

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as an acquiring fund and EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS as a fund being acquired concluded a merger agreement (signed 19.09.2022) with the aim of merging EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS with EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS without liquidation proceedings. Upon entry into force of the merger, i.e. as of making a merger entry in the commercial register, EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS dissolves. Upon the merger, the shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS shall not have the right to demand redemption or exchange of shares.

In addition to the approval of Estonian Financial Supervision Authority, approval of the general meetings of shareholders of both funds is required. The notice calling the extraordinary general meeting of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shareholders has been published as a stock exchange announcement on 23.11.2022. The merger agreement and other relevant documents related to the merger are available on the fund's website www.eref.ee .

Details of the merger are in the attached merger information document to the shareholders of the fund. EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS asks you to acquaint yourself with the attached documents.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee

