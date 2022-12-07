Fly Play hf.: 75 thousand passengers and 79.1% load factor in November  

English Icelandic

75 thousand passengers and 79.1% load factor in November



PLAY carried 75,396 passengers in November 2022 which is more than four times the number of passengers PLAY carried in November 2021.

The load factor in November was 79.1% compared to an 81.9% load factor in October. Routes to and from London, Paris, and Tenerife were very popular with a load factor of around 90 percent.

29.8% of the passengers were passengers traveling from Iceland, 30.9% were traveling to Iceland and 39.3% were connecting passengers (VIA). Forward bookings are strong and PLAY clearly sees a strong booking trend to Iceland for the coming months.

On-time performance (OTP) in November was 98.2%, compared to 95.4% in October.

PLAY to Hamburg, Stockholm and Warsaw

On November 15, PLAY launched ticket sales for Hamburg in Germany and Stockholm in Sweden. Flights to Stockholm will begin on March 31, 2023, and to Hamburg on May 16, 2023. Travelers will be able to travel to and from Stockholm and Hamburg to PLAY’s U.S. destinations via Iceland.

On December 2, PLAY launched ticket sales to Warsaw, the capital of Poland. The first flight will be on April 3, 2023. PLAY will operate flights to Warsaw twice weekly.

PLAY awarded best new Start-up

On December 2, PLAY was awarded the Start-up of the Year for 2022 by CAPA – Center for Aviation. This is a great honor for PLAY as quite an impressive group of 25 airline start-ups have been launched since 2020. CAPA notes that PLAY’s management has opted for growth at a sensible rate. PLAY has also positioned itself for the future with technology and sustainability as two key pillars of its business strategy. PLAY has already proved resilient during tough trading conditions, reported an operating profit in the third quarter of 2022 and holds a strong booking pipeline for winter 2022/2023 and for 2023.

“It is safe to say that our traffic numbers are satisfying for November which historically is a low-season month. It has been very nice to see more than 90% load factor for London and Paris, both very important destinations for our route network. It is also interesting to see our leisure destinations, Tenerife and Alicante, with a load factor of almost 90% in November since those destinations are usually not performing so well in this month. I am truly proud of PLAY’s on-time performance in November, being at 98.2%. This great achievement stems from the efforts of dedicated employees who are doing their very best every day to serve PLAY’s customers in the best possible way.” says Birgir Jónsson, PLAY‘s CEO.





Attachment