Total number of shares and voting rights at November 30, 2022

6 December 2022
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2022
|2,660,056,599
|2,029,500
|3,104,132,809
|3,102,103,309
|02/28/2022
|2,660,056,599
|2,234,500
|3,104,094,376
|3,101,859,876
|03/31/2022
|2,660,056,599
|1,373,253
|3,111,147,512
|3,109,774,259
|04/30/2022
|2,660,056,599
|1,288,818
|3,112,727,056
|3,111,438,238
|05/31/2022
|2,660,056,599
|1,288,818
|3,118,753,036
|3,117,464,218
|06/30/2022
|2,660,056,599
|1,289,818
|3,119,421,499
|3,118,131,681
|07/31/2022
|2,660,056,599
|1,772,171
|3,119,411,803
|3,117,639,632
|08/31/2022
|2,660,056,599
|1,717,171
|3,119,287,407
|3,117,570,236
|09/30/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|1,852,171
|3, 119, 274,030
|3, 117, 421,859
|10/31/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|1,942,171
|3, 119, 271,100
|3, 117, 328,929
|11/30/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|1,676,171
|3, 119, 303,529
|3, 117, 627,358
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights
