Total number of shares and voting rights at November 30, 2022

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX CEDEX, FRANCE

6 December 2022

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20222,660,056,5992,029,5003,104,132,8093,102,103,309
02/28/20222,660,056,5992,234,5003,104,094,3763,101,859,876
03/31/20222,660,056,5991,373,2533,111,147,5123,109,774,259
04/30/20222,660,056,5991,288,8183,112,727,0563,111,438,238
05/31/20222,660,056,5991,288,8183,118,753,0363,117,464,218
06/30/20222,660,056,5991,289,8183,119,421,4993,118,131,681
07/31/20222,660,056,5991,772,1713,119,411,8033,117,639,632
08/31/20222,660,056,5991,717,1713,119,287,4073,117,570,236
09/30/20222, 660, 056,5991,852,1713, 119, 274,0303, 117, 421,859
10/31/20222, 660, 056,5991,942,1713, 119, 271,1003, 117, 328,929
11/30/20222, 660, 056,5991,676,1713, 119, 303,5293, 117, 627,358

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

