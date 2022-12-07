The Worldwide Glycomic Therapeutics Industry is Expected to Reach $257.5 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycomic Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Class, Structures, Indications, and Mode of Action" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global glycomic therapeutics market is expected to grow from US$ 99,021.46 million in 2021 to US$ 257,578.79 million in 2028; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 330 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $99021.46 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $257578.79 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global

The report highlights prevailing trends and factors driving the market growth. The demand for glycomic therapeutics is attributed to a wide application of glycan-based drugs followed by the development of new treatment processes, increasing research and development in the field of glycomic therapeutics, and rising usage of glycomics-based therapeutics in various diseases leading to the development of new treatment processes.

Glycan-based therapeutics have wide applications in the pharmaceutical industry; the products are available in different structures & forms and developed as per the application. It is designed for various diseases, such as thrombosis, anemia, cancer, influenza, cataract, and antiinflammation.



The glycoprotein is a type of glycan that can be used to deliver drugs, toxins, or radioactive substances directly to cancer cells. Monoclonal antibodies, including erythropoietin (EPO) and Herceptin (trastuzumab), are widely used across the globeand are part of several research projects. These products are aimed at expanding and improving their applicability and efficacy. Due to its known neuroprotective effects, EPO has been used to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI) in young patients and Alzheimer's disease in rodent models.



The largest and fastest-growing glycomic application category is drug discovery and development, mostly due to the rise in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and the expansion of drug discovery research activities in research institutions. For instance, In April 2020, researchers from the Institute for Glycomics and the University of Adelaide signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd. to commercialize a cutting-edge cancer detection tool. The researchers have created SubB2M, a special protein that attaches itself exclusively to a sugar molecule in cancer cells. The protein might revolutionize the area associated with cancer detection.



In March 2021, 48Hour Discovery (48HD) and CQDM announced that the firms received an award of US$ 800,000 for peptide drug development utilizing its unique drug discovery platform. The CQDM Quantum Leap initiative encourages research institutes to dive into establishing cutting-edge technologies, methods, and platforms that expedite drug discovery and development. Merck, a CQDM member, is financing the studies. The University of Alberta and 48HD will work together on the CQDM Quantum Leap initiative project. Additionally, GlycoNet - a Network of Centres of Excellence centered at the University of Alberta for Glycomics Research, provides the funds to enhance Canadians' quality of life.

In December 2021, researchers at Griffith University's Institute for Glycomics received US$ 2.6 million in funding from the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF) to establish the ACRF International Centre for Cancer Glycomics. This has boosted their fight against cancer.

In January 2022, the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) gave researchers from the Institute of Glycomics grants of more than US$ 1.1 million to help them create new medicines to treat multidrug-resistant gonorrhea infections.

In March 2022, researchers from the Canadian Glycomics Network (GlycoNet) developed a novel combination medication for Sanfilippo syndrome, which is showing preclinical outcomes.

