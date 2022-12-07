Organic Edible Nuts and Seeds Market Size to Reach USD 60.1 Billion by 2030; Rise in Demand for Healthy and Nutritious Snacks Reflect Strong Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the organic edible nuts & seeds market is growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022-2030. The market is driven by the rising application of edible nuts and seeds in healthy and functional food products, such as bakeries, breakfast cereals, butter & spreads, bars, and chocolate products. These are also used as toppings in ice creams, desserts, and cakes.

The application of edible nuts & seeds is also growing rapidly. For instance, walnut has been traditionally used in sweet bakery products such as banana bread, chocolate chip cookies, and brownies due to their taste, texture, and nutrition. However, manufacturers in different countries are innovating with products such as walnut-based snack mixes, cereals, and granolas. The market is also witnessing significant growth in bars made with walnuts.

Many brands are expanding their product portfolios and including organic edible nuts and seeds to gain market share. For instance, in May 2020, Germany-based brand Seeberger added roasted almonds, Brazil nuts, walnuts, and unsalted roasted cashews to its product range of organic snacks.

The emergence of organic snacks and groceries, including yogurt, crackers, and flour, made with various nuts and seeds has been driving product demand, but transparency is also a key factor in this trend. Many brands are looking to either organic source edible nuts or use those grown in ways with less likelihood of environmental impact.

In addition to this, various chefs have been introducing new organic nuts-based dishes to attract customers. For instance, in November 2020, Chef Michael Nizzero—in collaboration with Curtis Pitts Deer Services—created an exquisitely balanced venison dish with macadamia nuts as garnishing. The use of nuts & seeds adds a nutritious and exotic touch to any dish, which is driving many chefs around the world to extensively adopt these in their cooking. Such market trends are anticipated to boost the demand for edible seeds and nuts over the forecast period.

Key Players

Olam Group ADM Wildly Organic TIERRA FARM Big Tree Organic Farms Eden Foods Food to Live Truefarm Foods Forest Whole Foods Ltd prana organic Wholefood Earth

Market Segmentation

Product Insights Nuts Almonds Cashews Walnuts Others Seeds Pumpkin Sunflower Chia Flaxseed Hemp Others

Distribution Channel Insights B2B B2C

Regional Insights North America



US Canada



Europe



UK Germany France Italy Spain



Asia Pacific



China Japan India South Korea Australia



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa



South Africa



