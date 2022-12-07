$1.9 Billion Worldwide Nano Zinc Oxide Industry to 2027 - Featuring BASF, Inframat Advanced Materials, Nanophase Technologies and SkySpring Nanomaterials Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano Zinc Oxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nano zinc oxide market reached a value of US$ 826.33 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,915.34 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.04% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Zinc oxide (ZnO) is an insoluble, white powder formed by oxidizing naturally occurring zinc metal. Commonly available in uncoated and coated variants, the nano zinc oxide particles usually measure less than 100 nanometers. They are widely used in cigarette filters, food additives, glass and rubber (tire) manufacturing, ceramics, coating agents, concrete, lubricants, plastics, sealants, pigments, ointments, adhesives, and paints.

Nano zinc oxide exhibits anti-corrosive, antimicrobial, and electrical, optical, and ultraviolet (UV) filtering properties. They are also extensively applied as an essential ingredient, bulking agent, and a colorant in various over-the-counter (OTC) products, such as sunscreens and ointments, to relieve pain and itching, prevent sunburn, and reduce premature aging of the skin.



Nano Zinc Oxide Market Trends:



The significant growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Nano zinc oxide is widely used to prepare various skin lotions and creams as it is a safe and effective ingredient with strong sun protection properties.

In line with this, the widespread product adoption in personal care products, such as shampoos, deodorants, sunscreens, soaps, toothpaste, and hair conditioners, is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of green synthesized nano zinc oxide, which is widely adopted due to the increasing concerns regarding pollution as it exhibits low toxicity and biodegradability, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the growing incorporation of nano zinc oxide in chemotherapeutic drugs, cell imaging, gene transport, and biosensing across the medical sector is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the employment of non-toxic production techniques to manufacture nano zinc oxide particles and the rising product need in the rubber industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $826.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1915.34 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Elements, BASF SE, Guangzhou Hongwu Material Technology Co. Ltd., Inframat Advanced Materials LLC (Inframat Corporation), Merck KgaA, Micronisers Pty Ltd, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Pan-Continental Chemical Co.Ltd., Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Shandong Xingya New Material Co. Ltd., SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Tata Chemicals Limited (Tata Group) and Tianxiongjian New Material Co.Ltd.



