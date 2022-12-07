Polyolefin Pipe Market is estimated for a Revenue of USD 27.14 billion from 2022 to 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Polyolefin Pipe Market.

Exactitude Consultancy explores the current market and new opportunities in the growing Polyolefin pipe market.

Is technological advancement or price competition driving the market? And, how is the growing application of Polyolefin pipe in several end use industries affecting the market? Read more to get answers and insights for such and other key questions from the report.

By 2029, due to the growing application of polyolefin pipes in several end-user industries the market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 27.14 billion by 2029

According to the latest market research completed and published by Exactitude Consultancy, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.2% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. This would grow the market size (USD) from USD 17.20 billion in 2020 to USD 27.14 billion in 2029.

Polyolefin pipes , such as those made of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), are common plastics used in a wide range of products, from everyday items like grocery bags, carpets, containers, appliances, and toys to high-tech items like engineering plastics and industrial pipes. Material made of polyolefins is popular because it is lightweight, easy to produce, rigid, and has sealing characteristics. Due to the rising demand for the production of food and beverage packaging materials, the use of polyethylene in the food and beverage industry is growing rapidly.

A wide range of industries and applications, from common household use to specialized industrial uses, rely heavily on polyolefin as a primary material. The highest quality recycled polyolefin produced from this trash promotes circularity in a number of industries, including packaging, construction, agriculture, electronics, automotive, and other areas like consumer products and home furnishings. Because of their best resistance to abrasion, chemical attack, and corrosion, polyolefin pipes frequently replace metallic systems.

The report market definition, scope, and market segments considered for the study:

The research focuses on the uses and segmentations of the Polyolefin pipes market and the kind of application they provide in several end-use industries; the market is always expected to witness growth due to increasing application:

The different types of Polyolefin pipe devices are polypropylene pipes (PP), polyethylene pipes (PE), and plastomer.

polyethylene pipes (PE) are the major contributor in this segment. Due to their flexibility, durability, resistance to abrasion, and cost advantages over lined steel pipes, polyethylene pipes are being used more and more in the gas and oil industry. A plastomer is a polymer that combines elastomeric and plastic properties. Its elasticity, clarity, and finish are similar to those of rubber and plastic.

Polypropylene piping systems are broadly used for industrial purposes. Polypropylene pipes offer improved abrasion resistance, better strength, and trustworthy heat fusion welding. They are also good electrical and thermal insulators.

The different types of applications include segmented into power and communication, waste water drainage, and irrigation.

Gas distribution, water distribution, wastewater disposal, and sewage are the principal uses for polyolefin pipelines. When compared to other pipe materials, polyolefin materials exhibit an exceptional level of abrasion resistance. Polyethylene Pipes (PE) have taken the place of metal pipes in mine tailing lines because they have a lower wear rate than steel.

The different types of end-users in Polyolefin pipe devices are building and construction, agriculture, oil and gas, mining, municipal, telecommunication, and industrial.

The efficiency of fertilizer use is increased by the ability of polyolefin pipes to run the transmission and distribution of fertilizers through the water flow. Additionally, it stopped the growth of unwelcome dampness in farms and gardens, which prevents the outbreak of various diseases like parasitic and fungal infections in farms. The majority of industries that employ piping systems that are subject to the worst weather conditions often use polyolefin pipes.

The number of Polyolefin pipe device users increased by 27.2% in the year 2021 from 2015, which is indicating that the popularity and need for the market are growing. This growth is also attributed to the increasing research and developmental activities undertaken by the key players in the market.

Regional Growth Insights:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing polyolefin pipes market during the forecast period with around 45% of the market share. Among China, Japan, South Korea, and India, China was the largest consumer of polyolefin pipe in the region, in terms of value as well as volume.

The low cost of raw materials as well as their ease of availability, along with the low cost of establishing production facilities are some of the major factors driving the polyolefin pipes market in the region. Water shortages have become a prevalent issue due to a mismatch between rainfalls and population dwell.

North America has the second largest market size in the region. Globally, the countries have been at the forefront of consumption and product innovation, resulting in a higher quality of pipes and innovations in the field in various end-use industries. The popularity of polyolefin pipes has increased in

Drivers in this market:

Polyolefins pipes such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) are commodity plastics found in applications varying from household items such as grocery bags, carpets, containers, appliances, and toys to high tech products like industrial pipes, engineering plastics and others that will propel the market growth in the forecasted period.

Challenges in this market:

Online shopping and home offices are driving digitization. At first look, it appears that pipes have relatively little to do with the current economic turmoil. However, significant funds are currently being committed to the global expansion of fiber optic networks. In order to protect the pricey cables from damaging environmental factors, PO cable protection pipes are necessary. Additionally, utility companies have been distributing natural gas from transmission lines and terminals to their customers using PO pipe buried in the ground. Because it doesn't corrode and doesn't require anti-corrosion protection, this material is more durable than steel or copper.

Competitive landscape and companies covered:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

There is almost no difference in the product range for applications in the market. Almost all the top companies offer all the products thus making it much of a marketing and incentive-based market rather than innovation.

Major players operating in the global Blood screening market include Agru, Gf Piping Systems, Advanced Drainage Systems, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Jm Eagle, Radius Systems, Aliaxis, Prinsco, Thai Asia P.E. Pipe Co., Ltd., United Poly Systems, Future Pipe Industries, Wl Plastics, Aquatherm, and Blue Diamond Industries.

Objectives of the research and the key questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market, the new startups, the local players, investment banks, Plastics Industries, Chemicals & Materials, governments, and research personnel.

The key questions answered in the report are:

- What segments are covered in the Polyolefin pipe devices market report? - What are the key trends shaping the Polyolefin pipe devices market? - Who are the key players in the Polyolefin pipe devices market? - Which are the highest-growing regions in this market? - What are the different types of material used for Polyolefin pipe devices? - What are the key strategies of the key players? - What are the factors affecting the market growth and restraints?

