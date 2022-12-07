Mawer Announces Its Adoption of the CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) announced today that it has adopted the voluntary CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code for Investment Professionals in the United States and Canada (“DEI Code”).

“Integrating, nurturing, and promoting DEI principles is essential to cultivating a high-performance work culture. It enables better decision-making and execution at all levels of the firm. It means you can attract the best people, inspire them to work at their highest potential, embrace change and innovation, and ultimately, do better for our clients, employees, and communities. It’s about doing the right thing,” says Mawer President and Vice Chair, Craig Senyk.

Launched in February 2022, the DEI Code provides investment industry organizations with an action-oriented and principles-based framework through which to drive measurable and meaningful change concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion within organizations.

“Becoming a signatory is also a purposeful, tangible way to hold ourselves accountable. The DEI Code not only provides a framework that aligns with our goals and values as an organization, but also provides a way we can meaningfully further diversity, equity, and inclusion within the broader investment industry,” says Senyk.

DEI Code signatories commit to six Principles that seek to drive DEI progress as it relates to the talent pipeline, staff acquisition, promotion and retention, leadership, influence, and measurement. Further, signatories commit to accelerate and amplify the impact of their commitment by making the economic, business, and moral case for diversity, equity, and inclusion. In Canada, signatories commit to implementing the Truth and Reconciliation of Canada Call to Action #92 and to embracing Indigenous reconciliation.

“I’m delighted to welcome Mawer to the growing number of organizations committed to the principles of the DEI Code,” Sarah Maynard, Global Senior Head, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) at CFA Institute remarked. “In working together to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the investment industry, signatory organizations are making clear their public commitment to delivering on the work and change that they need to do to participate meaningfully in this effort.”

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behaviour in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economics grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

