Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical robotic systems market reached a value of US$ 13.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 42.18 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.21% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medical robotic systems include robots that are utilized in the healthcare industry for surgical interventions and rehabilitation. Typically, these systems consist of mechanical arms with attached surgical instruments, and an installed camera. The most commonly used robotic systems include computer-controlled electromechanical devices called telemanipulators, which use the actions of the surgeon on one side to control the effector on the other side.

These systems provide advanced visualization functionalities using HD cameras that provide surgeons with a detailed view of the concerned area, illustrated up to microscopic structures. Besides this, the robotic systems also offer relatively improved technical dexterity as they can rotate 360 degrees with superior maneuverability. Since they enable surgeons to reach hard-to-access areas in an efficient manner, they are extensively used as a crucial component in remotely controlled, minimally invasive procedures.



Medical Robotic Systems Market Trends:



The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). This can be attributed to the escalating preference for smaller incisions, fewer cuts, decreased scarring, reduced pain, improved safety, and faster recovery periods that are associated with MIS across the surgical domain.

In line with this, the rising geriatric population and the continual technological advancements in novel surgical modalities are propelling the market growth across the globe. The market is further driven by the growing funding for research and development (R&D) activities focusing on medical robotics and the expanding healthcare expenditure.

Some of the other factors contributing to the product demand include continual technological advancements, the augmenting need for automation in the healthcare industry, a considerable rise in the cases of trauma injuries, and the rapidly expanding medical tourism sector.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $13.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $42.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accuray Incorporated, Auris Health Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), DENSO Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., iRobot Corporation, Medtronic plc, Omnicell Inc., Renishaw plc, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc. and Zimmer Biomet.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medical robotic systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical robotic systems market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global medical robotic systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Robotic Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Surgical Robots

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Orthopedic Surgical Robots

6.1.2.2 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

6.1.2.3 Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

6.1.2.4 Steerable Robotic Catheters

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Rehabilitation Robots

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Assistive Robots

6.2.2.2 Prosthetics

6.2.2.3 Orthotics

6.2.2.4 Therapeutic Robots

6.2.2.5 Exoskeleton Robotic Systems

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 TrueBeam STx Radiosurgery System

6.3.2.2 CyberKnife Robotic Radiosurgery System

6.3.2.3 Gamma Knife Perfexion Radiosurgery System

6.3.3 Market Forecast

6.4 Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Key Segments

6.4.2.1 Telemedicine Robots

6.4.2.2 I.V. Robots

6.4.2.3 Cart Transportation Robots

6.4.3 Market Forecast

6.5 Emergency Response Robotic Systems

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Rehabilitation Centers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accuray Incorporated

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Auris Health Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 DENSO Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 iRobot Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Medtronic plc

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Omnicell Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Renishaw plc

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Stryker Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Titan Medical Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Zimmer Biomet

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a0kfn

Attachment