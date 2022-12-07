Kitron: Kitron to host Capital Markets Presentation

(2022-12-07) Kitron ASA will host a Capital Markets Presentation in Oslo, Norway, on 13 December 2022 to provide an update on strategic and financial ambitions.

The event will start at 09:00 CET and last for approximately two hours. To register in advance for the physical event, please send an email to: investorrelations@kitron.com

There will also be a live webcast at the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20221213_1

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.



