Antimicrobial Coatings Market to cross USD 9.5 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The antimicrobial coatings market value is projected to surpass USD 9.5 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing demand for antimicrobial agents in textile manufacturing will pave the way for industry landscape. Antibacterial and antimicrobial coatings help ensure the sterility of fabrics, fight contagious viruses and boost textile resistance to bacteria and mild formation. The ongoing expansion of the apparel sector indicates lucrative scope for antimicrobial textile production.

Growing health concerns associated with the use of certain compounds in antimicrobial coatings could restrain industry development. Silver antimicrobial coatings used in food containers and packaging poses a threat of excess accumulation in the human body. While the metal itself has low toxicity in humans, in case of continuous deposition, it can significantly degrade certain organs such as eyes and skin.

Growing concerns with acid rains to augment surface modifications & coatings demand

Antimicrobial coatings market from surface modifications & coatings segment is projected to reach over USD 4.95 billion by 2032. Rise in architectural construction activities has fuelled the demand for surface coatings. Architectural standings use corrosion-resistant paints and coatings to control the effects of environmental susceptibilities such as harsh weather conditions, snow, and acid rain. They are also used by the expanding construction sector to strengthen and increase the durability and life of structures.

Browse key industry insights spread across 251 pages with 287 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, "Antimicrobial Coatings Market Statistics by Product, Application, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032"

Key reasons for market growth:

Increasing antimicrobial textiles demand

Growing Demand for indoor air quality products

Rising additives and coatings application in plastic packaging

Rise in cases of foodborne illnesses to drive R&D in antimicrobial food packaging

Antimicrobial coatings market share from the food application is anticipated to expand at over 7.5% CAGR from 2023-2032. Surging demand for packaged food driven by rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and a growing number of the working population is expected to boost the adoption of antimicrobial coatings across F&B packaging companies. Antimicrobial coatings are extensively used in the manufacturing of packaging materials to extend product shelf life and prevent the growth of pathogens.

Strong healthcare spending to augment North America market trends

North America antimicrobial coatings market is expected to witness over 8.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. Substantial rise in healthcare spending, growing emphasis on curbing fast-spreading infections, and the presence of stringent sanitation regulations will fuel the demand for antimicrobial coatings in the region. New R&D activities focusing on the development of advanced antimicrobial coatings for industrial and healthcare applications will pave the way for market expansion.

Product innovation initiatives to boost antimicrobial coatings industry size

Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF, Diamond Vogel Paints, DuPont, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd, RPM International Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Sono-Tek Corporation, Troy Corporation, AK Steel, Lonza are some of the leading companies in the global market. These participants are focusing on innovation and advancement of the product portfolio.

