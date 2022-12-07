$139.8 Billion Worldwide Vehicle Recycling Industry to 2027 - Featuring ASM Auto Recycling, Copart, Eco-bat Technologies and INDRA Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vehicle recycling market size reached US$ 67 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 139.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.04% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Vehicle recycling refers to the process of disassembling automobiles to recover and recycle spare parts, fuel and scrap metals. This involves processes such as dismantling, crushing, shredding and material recovery through which magnetic pieces, sheet metals, seats, wheels and other components are retrieved.

Separation technologies, such as laser, infrared, eddy current and flotation methods, are used to isolate the non-ferrous metals from other materials, which are then sent for re-smelting. In addition to this, the reusable components are cleaned, tested and refurbished for resale, while the fluids are drained over an impervious surface and stored for later use.



The rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, widespread adoption of metal scrap, especially steel, for the manufacturing of more affordable, lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the environmental benefits of using recycled materials and minimizing the dependency on natural resources is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Automotive recyclers are utilizing sophisticated tools and methods to recycle used vehicles to extract polymers, fluids and natural materials that cause minimal damage to the environment. They are also using various innovative products, such as optical sensors, to identify small pieces of metal in the scrap. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of recycled batteries in the manufacturing of consumer electronics and the implementation of government regulations to minimize environmental hazards associated with the disposal of batteries, rubber, oils and other materials, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global vehicle recycling market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the vehicle recycling industry in any manner.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $139.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ASM Auto Recycling Ltd., Copart Inc., Eco-bat Technologies, INDRA, Keiaisha Co. Ltd., Hensel Recycling Group, LKQ Corporation, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Scholz Recycling GmbH, Sims Metal Management Limited, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global vehicle recycling market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global vehicle recycling market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global vehicle recycling market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vehicle recycling market?

5. What is the breakup of the global vehicle recycling market based on the type?

6. What is the breakup of the global vehicle recycling market based on the material?

7. What is the breakup of the global vehicle recycling market based on application?

8. What are the key regions in the global vehicle recycling market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global vehicle recycling market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vehicle Recycling Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Passenger Cars Recycling

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Commercial Vehicles Recycling

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Iron

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Aluminium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Steel

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Rubber

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Copper

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Glass

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Plastic

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 OEMs

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aftermarket

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 ASM Auto Recycling Ltd.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Copart Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Eco-bat Technologies

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Hensel Recycling Group

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 INDRA

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Keiaisha Co.,Ltd.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 LKQ Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 SWOT

13.3.7.4 Financials

13.3.8 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 SWOT

13.3.8.4 Financials

13.3.9 Scholz Recycling GmbH

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Sims Metal Management Limited

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 SWOT

13.3.10.4 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8qhwm

Attachment