Global Bubble Tea Market

The global bubble tea market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4,945.5 Mn in 2031 and expected to register a significant CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Global Bubble Tea Market Оvеrvіеw:

Bubble tea, also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, or boba, is a tea-based beverage that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s. It is a refreshing drink made up of tea, chewy tapioca balls, and a variety of other ingredients that give the tea a sweet-savoury flavour. Bubble tea comes in a wide range of flavours and tastes, but the most popular are black pearl milk tea and green milk pearl tea. Bubble tea is typically served with or without milk. Its name is derived primarily from the appearance of bubbles in the drink after it has been extracted from the shaking machine.

Global Bubble Tea Market Dуnаmісѕ:

Obesity and diabetes, which are likely to be caused by an increase in processed sugar consumption, have resulted in a major shift among consumers, who have replaced sugar with sweeteners such as stevia, honey, and agave. These are the organic sweeteners that can be used in boba tea to avoid or reduce sugar consumption. People who are conscious of their physical health, as well as diabetics, prefer natural sweeteners over sugar. Consumers prefer such products because their benefits have been scientifically proven. These are high in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and anti-carcinogenic compounds. As a result, their inclusion in bubble tea is likely to boost market growth. In Japan, for example, sushi shop chain Sushiro collaborated with popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain Sharetea to create a boba milk tea with glowing pearls that is served on Sushiro's conveyor belts. This new beverage was introduced on July 19, 2019 as "Hikaru golden bubble tea." However, the use of additional artificial preservatives and colouring, as well as excess sugar, in bubble tea makes it unhealthy. As a result, the growth of Bubble Tea is hampered.

Because of the emergence of COVID-19, government organisations have been forced to strictly close restaurants, farms, and businesses in order to maintain safety precautions and social distance. As a result, transportation delays have occurred, and both supply (tea estates) and demand for consumption points have been halted due to a lack of staff and fewer visitors to coffee shops during the day. According to the Indian Tea Association, tea prices have risen by 25% to 40% on average due to the disruption of cargo movement and crop size reductions.

Global Bubble Tea Market Drіvеrѕ Rеgіоnаl Ѕеgmеntаtіоn аnd Аnаlуѕіѕ:

Rеgіоn-wіѕе ѕеgmеntаtіоn in the global bubble tea market іnсludеѕ North Аmеrіса, Еurоре, Аѕіа Расіfіс, Ѕоuth Аmеrіса, and the Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса. Аѕіа Расіfіс ассоuntѕ for hіghеѕt rеvеnuе in the global bubble tea currently. Іn 2025, the Europe market іѕ ехресtеd tо ассоunt fоr а rеvеnuе UЅ$ 886 Mn аnd іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеgіѕtеr а rоbuѕt САGR оvеr thе fоrесаѕt реrіоd.

Global Bubble Tea Market Ѕеgmеntаtіоn:

By Type

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

White Tea

By Flavour

Classic

Fruit

Chocolate

Coffee

Others

Bу Rеgіоn:

Nоrth Аmеrіса

Еurоре

Аѕіа Расіfіс

Ѕоuth Аmеrіса

Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса

Key Players:

Chatime Group

Bubble Tea Supply, Inc.

Gong Cha

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice

Kung Fu Tea

Tiger Sugar

Boba Luca USA, Inc.

Lollicup USA, Inc.

Happy Lemon

Fokus

T Bun International

Troika JC.

Ten Ren’s Tea Time

Sumo

Other key players

