Global Ankle Fusion Plates Market Report 2022-2027 - Introduction of Biomaterial Fusion Plates Facilitating Growth

The global ankle fusion plates market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of arthritis across the globe. Moreover, the rising geriatric population more prone to osteoporosis and other bone-related ailments is adding to the market growth.

With growing age, the bone density gets weaker, due to which the elderly population becomes vulnerable to the risk of breaking the bone or incurring any bone injury. Ankle fusion plates refer to implants placed inside the body to repair or reconstruct the damaged or injured part of the ankle.

These plates strengthen the tendons and ligaments, attach them to the bone, hold the bones together, or replace them. Moreover, the growing deficiency of calcium, particularly among the old age population, is indirectly supplementing the market growth.



Rising Number of Road Accidents Fuel the Market Growth



The increasing number of road accidents is also resulting in fatal ankle injuries or ankle fractures. According to a report by the World Health Organization, road accidents are one of the primary reasons as crashes kill more than 1.25 million people and severely injure approximately 50 million people a year.

This, in turn, is adding to the number of people opting for arthrodesis, a surgery performed to join two or more bones in a joint, thereby augmenting the demand for ankle fusion plates.



Introduction of Biomaterial Fusion Plates Facilitates the Market Growth



Ankle fusion surgery is one of the most common surgical practices across the world. However, the currently available fusion plates present concerns related to safety and costs. Therefore, several leading manufacturers are now introducing enhanced biomaterial plates that get easily absorbed within the body.

For instance, fusion plates made from tantalum, a porous material, offer high functional properties and biocompatibility, making the plate an ideal construct to facilitate bony fusion in ankle surgery. Apart from tantalum, silicon nitride, bioactive glass, and amino peptide bone grafts are all prominent biomaterials that support spinal fusion.

Their unique compositions allow them to be biocompatible in the ankles and stimulate the osteoblast formation, which supports the fusion success.



The United States is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the coming years, owing to the growing investments in the healthcare sector and rising prevalence of bone fractures in the country.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ankle fusion plates Market.

Arthrex, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Enovis Corporation

Paragon 28, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Leith Medical, Inc.

Acumed, LLC

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Dieter Marquardt Medizintechnik GmbH

Report Scope



Ankle fusion plates Market, by Fracture Site:

Distal Tibia

Fibula

Ankle fusion plates Market, Fracture Pattern:

Medial

Lateral

Posterior Malleoli

Anterior

Others

Ankle fusion plates Market, by End-user:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Ankle fusion plates Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

