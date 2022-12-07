Global Nanotechnology and Engineered Nanomaterials Market Report 2022-2033: Comprehensive Assessment of the Opportunities Afforded by These Remarkable Materials and Technologies

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Engineered Nanomaterials to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At over 1130 pages, The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Engineered Nanomaterials to 2033 is a comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies.

The report offers full market forecasts for nanomaterials and industrial sectors impacted by nanotechnology and engineered nanomaterials to 2033. As well as information on markets and products the latest data on environmental emissions is also included.

Engineered Nanomaterials (NMs) or nanoparticles (NPs) are defined based on their size; the sizes can vary up to 1000 nm though commonly defined as one dimension size between 1 and 100 nm.

They can be synthesized artificially for commercial use, can be an unintentional by-product, or occur naturally. Nanotechnology (technology that utilizes NMs) has found application in a whole new generation of products and processes with enhanced properties.

Commercialized products are available from a broad range of players in markets including consumer electronics, batteries, packaging, composites, biomedicine, healthcare and coatings.

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and engineered nanomaterials based products.

Comprehensive listings of applications, producers, product developers and products.

Product database by market.

Analysis of current market for nanotech/nanomaterials-enabled products and forecasts and market outlook to 2033, by MT and revenues.

Analysis of environmental emissions from nanoparticles/nanomaterials.

Excel spreadsheets on Engineered nanomaterials production volumes, historical and forecast to 2033.

Market for nanotech/nanomaterials-enabled products, by region.

Global demand for Engineered nanomaterials globally (e.g. Carbon nanomaterials, quantum dots, metal and metal oxide nanomaterials and other nanomaterials) in terms of volume (MT).

Demand for nano-enabled products in globally by market (e.g. electronics, automotive, batteries, consumer goods, medicine, coatings and other relevant markets) in terms of revenues.

Assessment of competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, stage of commercialization, prices and producer profiles.

TRL assessment for Engineered nanomaterials and end user markets.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2033.

Exploration of Engineered nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

Assessment of end user markets for nanotechnology and Engineered nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles. Markets covered include adhesives, aerospace and aviation, automotive, Energy conversion, storage and generation technologies, sustainable technologies, biomedicine and healthcare, coatings & paints, composites, conductive inks, construction & buildings, cosmetics & sunscreens, electronics, photonics, filtration and environmental remediation, food and agriculture, fuel cells and hydrogen storage, household care and sanitary, lighting, lubricants, marine, oil, gas and mining, packaging, rubber, security and defence, sensors, photovoltaics, batteries, textiles and apparel, 3D printing, catalysts, and thermoelectrics.

Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are. Nanomaterials covered include metal & metal oxide nanoparticles/nanopowders, carbon nanomaterials, nanocellulose, nanoclays, dendrimers, quantum dots, other 2D materials.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology and Engineered nanomaterials.

Profiles of over 1,500 nanotechnology and engineered nanomaterials producers and product developers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Market definition

2.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization of engineered nanomaterials

3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS

3.1 Production, manufacturing and consumption of engineered nanomaterials

3.2 Environmental emissions of nanomaterials

3.2.1 Emissions and exposures of nanomaterials

3.2.2 Life cycle assessment

3.2.3 Nanomaterials for Carbon Capture and Utilization

3.3 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.3.1 Market overview

3.3.2 Properties

3.3.3 Markets and applications

3.3.4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

3.3.5 Global consumption in metric tonnes, 2010-2033

3.3.5.1 Consumption by market

3.3.5.1.1 Market segmentation 2021 (%)

3.3.5.1.2 Market segmentation 2021 (MT)

3.3.5.1.3 Market segmentation 2033 (%)

3.3.5.1.4 Market share 2033 (MT)

3.3.5.2 Consumption by region

3.3.5.2.1 Consumption by region 2021 (%)

3.3.5.2.2 Consumption by region 2021 (MT)

3.3.5.2.3 Consumption by region 2033 (%)

3.3.5.2.4 Consumption by region 2033 (MT)

3.3.6 Prices

3.3.7 Producers

3.4 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.5 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.6 Cellulose Nanofibers

3.7 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.8 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.9 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.10 Dendrimers

3.11 Fullerenes

3.12 Gold Nanoparticles/Powders (Au-Nps)

3.13 Graphene

3.14 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.15 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.16 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.17 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Mwcnt)

3.18 Nanoclays

3.19 Nanodiamonds

3.20 Nanofibers

3.21 Nanosilver

3.22 Nickel Nanoparticles/Powders

3.23 Quantum Dots

3.24 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.25 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Swcnt)

3.26 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.27 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.28 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.29 Other Nanomaterials

3.29.1 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

3.29.2 Cellullose nanocrystals

3.29.3 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC)

3.29.4 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

3.29.5 Erbium oxide nanoparticles/nanopowders

3.29.6 Indium oxide nanoparticles/powders

3.29.7 Molybdenum nanoparticles/powders

3.29.8 Perovskite quantum dots

3.29.9 Carbon quantum dots (CDs)

3.29.10 Graphene quantum dots

3.30 OTHER 2D MATERIALS

3.30.1 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials

3.30.2 Production methods

3.30.3 Bottom-up synthesis

3.30.4 Types of 2D materials

3.30.4.1 Hexagonal boron-nitride (h-BN)/boron nitride nanosheets (BNNSs)

3.30.4.2 MXenes

3.30.4.3 Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD)

3.30.4.4 Borophene

3.30.4.5 Phosphorene/ Black phosphorus

3.30.4.6 Graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4)

3.30.4.7 Germanene

3.30.4.8 Graphdiyne

3.30.4.9 Graphane

3.30.4.10 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

3.30.4.11 Silicene

3.30.4.12 Stanene/tinene

3.30.4.12.1 Properties

3.30.4.12.2 Applications

3.30.4.13 Antimonene

3.30.4.13.1 Properties

3.30.4.13.2 Applications

3.30.4.14 Indium selenide

3.30.4.15 Layered double hydroxides (LDH)

3.30.5 2D Materials producers and suppliers

4 MARKETS FOR NANOTECHNOLOGY AND ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS

4.1 ADHESIVES

4.1.1 Market drivers

4.1.2 Markets and applications

4.1.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

4.1.4 Global revenues to 2033

4.1.5 Product developers

4.2 Aerospace And Aviation

4.3 Automotive

4.4 Batteries

4.5 Biomedicine And Healthcare

4.6 Coatings And Paints

4.7 Composites

4.8 Conductive Inks

4.9 Construction And Buildings

4.10 Cosmetics And Sunscreens

4.11 Electronics And Photonics

4.12 Filtration

4.13 Food And Agriculture

4.14 Fuel Cells

4.15 Household Care And Sanitary

4.16 Lighting

4.17 Lubricants

4.18 Marine

4.19 Oil, Gas And Miniing

4.20 Packaging

4.21 Rubber

4.22 Security And Defence

4.23 Sensors

4.24 Photovoltaics

4.25 Supercapacitors

4.26 Textiles & Apparel

4.27 Tools & Manufacturing

4.28 3D Printing

4.29 Other Markets

4.29.1 Catalysts

4.29.2 Wire And Cable

4.29.3 Sporting Goods

4.29.4 Wind Energy

4.29.5 Thermoelectrics

