North America's Mobile Field Service Management (FSM) Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Predictive Service, Mobile Access, Powerful Networks Drive Growth Opportunities

The North American FSM market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3% over the study's 2021-2027
Revenue growth will come from both embedded and new users as the need for automation and intelligence accelerates in the field. FSM providers have been strong, enthusiastic pursuers of innovative technologies, and this pattern is expected to continue.
Mobile field service management software solutions continue to be a popular area of digital investment, bringing real-time guidance to workers on the front line and providing valuable information and feedback to supervisory and administrative staff.
For the purposes of this 2022 study, mobile field service management (FSM) applications are defined as software solutions that use various technologies via the field technician's mobile device to locate, manage, automate, guide, and/or optimize the field-based service workers and their tasks.
FSM capabilities continue to grow in number, and include features such as location tracking, data capture, wireless timecards, dispatching, mobile payments, parts management, customer self-service portals, predictive analytics, dashboards, and reports.
In this study, purchase dynamics, channel mix, key trends, strategic imperatives, competitive presence, and potential growth opportunities are examined.
This is a dynamic market. Participants should continuously monitor vendors, channels, user feedback, potential acquisition targets, and the evolution of solution capabilities.
Key Issues Addressed
- Who are the current key vendors in this industry?
- What is the current distribution channel mix?
- What is the revenue forecast for the mobile field service management market as a whole and for each of the two solution segments investigated?
- What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile field service management industry?
- What are the highest priority individual FSM capabilities according to current users?
- What are three major growth opportunities in this industry?
- What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile field service management industry?
Challenges to growth in today's mobile field service management market include:
- A lack of vertical-specific FSM solutions and capabilities
- Change management worries on the part of the prospective customer
- A low level of familiarity with FSM solutions and their hard-dollar benefits
- A lag in providers developing valuable channel and technology partnerships
Revenue and user forecasts are provided for two product categories:
- Small and Mid-sized Business (SMB) solutions for companies with fewer than 500 employees
- Enterprise solutions for businesses with 500+ total employees
Companies interviewed for this study include:
- Actsoft
- Comarch
- CSG
- GPS Insight/FieldAware
- IFS
- ProntoForms
- Salesforce
- ServicePower
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Field Service Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and User Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Small and Mid-Size Business Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and User Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Enterprise Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and User Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Sales Within the Current FSM Embedded Base of Customers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Pursuing Adjacent Markets
- Growth Opportunity 3: Creating Industry-Specific FSM Offerings
6. Next Steps
