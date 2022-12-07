North America's Mobile Field Service Management (FSM) Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Predictive Service, Mobile Access, Powerful Networks Drive Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation and Artificial Intelligence Propel North American Mobile Field Service Management (FSM) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American FSM market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3% over the study's 2021-2027

Revenue growth will come from both embedded and new users as the need for automation and intelligence accelerates in the field. FSM providers have been strong, enthusiastic pursuers of innovative technologies, and this pattern is expected to continue.

Mobile field service management software solutions continue to be a popular area of digital investment, bringing real-time guidance to workers on the front line and providing valuable information and feedback to supervisory and administrative staff.

For the purposes of this 2022 study, mobile field service management (FSM) applications are defined as software solutions that use various technologies via the field technician's mobile device to locate, manage, automate, guide, and/or optimize the field-based service workers and their tasks.

FSM capabilities continue to grow in number, and include features such as location tracking, data capture, wireless timecards, dispatching, mobile payments, parts management, customer self-service portals, predictive analytics, dashboards, and reports.

In this study, purchase dynamics, channel mix, key trends, strategic imperatives, competitive presence, and potential growth opportunities are examined.

This is a dynamic market. Participants should continuously monitor vendors, channels, user feedback, potential acquisition targets, and the evolution of solution capabilities.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the current key vendors in this industry?

What is the current distribution channel mix?

What is the revenue forecast for the mobile field service management market as a whole and for each of the two solution segments investigated?

What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile field service management industry?

What are the highest priority individual FSM capabilities according to current users?

What are three major growth opportunities in this industry?

What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile field service management industry?

Challenges to growth in today's mobile field service management market include:

A lack of vertical-specific FSM solutions and capabilities

Change management worries on the part of the prospective customer

A low level of familiarity with FSM solutions and their hard-dollar benefits

A lag in providers developing valuable channel and technology partnerships

Revenue and user forecasts are provided for two product categories:

Small and Mid-sized Business (SMB) solutions for companies with fewer than 500 employees

Enterprise solutions for businesses with 500+ total employees

Companies interviewed for this study include:

Actsoft

Comarch

CSG

GPS Insight/FieldAware

IFS

ProntoForms

Salesforce

ServicePower

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Field Service Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and User Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Small and Mid-Size Business Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and User Forecast

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Enterprise Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and User Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Sales Within the Current FSM Embedded Base of Customers

Growth Opportunity 2: Pursuing Adjacent Markets

Growth Opportunity 3: Creating Industry-Specific FSM Offerings

6. Next Steps

