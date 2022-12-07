Worldwide sales of Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Products Are Anticipated to Increase at a CAGR Of 5%, surpassing US$ 45 billion by 2032, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2022, the global diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI) market is valued at 27.8 billion and is estimated to rise at 5% CAGR over the next ten years (2022-2032).



Increasing use of diphenylmethane diisocyanate in the production of polyurethane foams and rising demand for these foams in several industry verticals such as automotive, construction, etc., is anticipated to be a prime driver for the diphenylmethane diisocyanate market going forward. Increasing construction activity in emerging economies and growing automotive production across the world are also anticipated to supplement market growth in the future.

On the contrary, fluctuations in raw material prices and shortage of raw materials to produce diphenylmethane diisocyanate are factors that are anticipated to inhibit market growth to some extent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

At present, the diphenylmethane diisocyanate market is valued US$ 27.8 billion.

From 2022 to 2032, demand for diphenylmethane diisocyanate is estimated to rise at 5% CAGR.

The global market is expected to be valued at US$ 45.3 billion by 2032-end.

Growing demand for climate-friendly diphenylmethane diisocyanate products, increasing use in the construction industry for insulation, rising demand for polyurethane foam production, and growing use in the sealants and coatings industry are prime factors that are expected to drive market progress over the coming years.

Demand for diphenylmethane diisocyanate in China is predicted to increase at 6.5% CAGR through 2032.

Harmful effects on human health upon exposure, ingestion, and inhalation are expected to impede market growth in the long term. Fluctuations in raw material pricing and shortage of the same are also expected to hurt market expansion.

Currently, the United States diphenylmethane diisocyanate market accounts for a volume of 1.4 million metric tons.

Demand for rigid foams is expected to rise at 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Recent Developments & Winning Strategies

Prime companies in the diphenylmethane diisocyanate industry are investing in the expansion of their production capacity to meet the high demand and are also eyeing mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their stance in the global marketplace.

In May 2022, Wanhua Chemical, a leading producer of MDI in China announced the initiation of a new project that will increase its production of diphenylmethane diisocyanate by 300,000 tons per year.

In January 2021, Huntsman Corporation, a renowned name in the chemical industry announced the acquisition of Gabriel Performance Products, a U.S-based specialty chemical manufacturer. Through this, Huntsman has expanded its production capacity and product portfolio and thereby strengthening its position in the global marketplace.

This latest diphenylmethane diisocyanate market research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, details all the key strategies adopted by established market players and lists all recent developments to give you a comprehensive account of the current and forecasted competitive landscape of the marketplace.

Key Companies in Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate Market:

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Bayer

Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co.

Karoon Petrochemical Company

Lanxess AG

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Corporation

Covestro AG

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

Sadara Chemical Company

TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

Merck KGaA

Redox Pty Ltd.





Segmentation of MDI Industry Research

By Product Type: Monomeric MDI Polymeric MDI Modified MDI

By Application: Rigid Foams Flexible Foams Coatings Elastomers Adhesives & Sealants Other Applications

By End-use Industry: Construction Furniture & Interiors Automotive Electronics & Appliances Rubber & Plastics Footwear Other Industries

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global diphenylmethane diisocyanate market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (monomeric MDI, polymeric MDI, modified MDI), application (rigid foams, flexible foams, coatings, elastomers, adhesives & sealants, other applications), and end-use industry (construction, furniture & interiors, automotive, electronics & appliances, rubber & plastics, footwear, other industries), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

