North American OEMs' ADAS and AD Sensor Strategy Insights Report 2022: Push to L2+ and L3 will Drive Competitive Intensity and the Uptake of Cameras and LiDARs

This study covers the AD roadmap of NA OEMs and their different sensor suite strategies. In addition, it also covers the demand for different types of sensors amongst the NA OEMs.

Autonomous driving and ADAS features are on the rise in the NA market. Market participants that offer vehicles with L1 and L2 capabilities dominate the current market. A few of these OEMs also have vehicles with L2+ capabilities. Vehicles with L2+ ADAS and L3 AD capabilities will dominate the future of the NA ADAS and AD markets.

Because of the plethora of choices, there is no one correct way to achieve sensor fusion that can deliver the desired ADAS/AD function. Different OEMs have different sensor suite strategies to achieve sensor fusion. The sensors that can be used include cameras, radars, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDARs.

Many OEMs have expressed their intent to stick to a combination of cameras and radars to achieve sensor fusion. A few OEMs have developed partnerships with LiDAR system providers to integrate LiDAR sensors into the sensor suite.

A few OEMs are of the opinion that, with increasing levels of autonomy, LiDAR will work in tandem with existing sensors and bring about redundancy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Driving (AD) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Sensor Types

Sensor Suite

Comparative Analysis of ADAS Sensor Suites

3. Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Ford

Ford: Autonomous Vision

Ford: L5 Automation Timeline

Ford: Current Sensor Suite Strategy

Ford: Sensor Position and Key Supplier Mapping

Ford: Autonomy Level Trends

Ford: Sensor Demand Forecast

5. General Motors

General Motors (GM): Autonomous Vision

General Motors: L5 Automation Timeline

General Motors: Current Sensor Suite Strategy

General Motors: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping

General Motors: Autonomy Level Trends

General Motors: Sensor Demand Forecast

6. Stellantis

Stellantis: Autonomous Vision

Stellantis: L5 Automation Timeline

Stellantis: Current Sensor Suite Strategy

Stellantis: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping

Stellantis: Autonomy Level Trends

Stellantis: Sensor Demand Forecast

7. Tesla

Tesla: Autonomous Vision

Tesla: L5 Automation Timeline

Tesla: Current Sensor Suite Strategy

Tesla: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping

Tesla: Autonomy Level Trends

Tesla: Sensor Demand Forecast

8. Rivian

Rivian: Autonomous Vision

Rivian: L5 Automation Timeline

Rivian: Autonomy Level Trends

Rivian: Sensor Suite Strategy

Rivian: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping

9. Lucid

Lucid: Autonomous Vision

Lucid: L5 Automation Timeline

Lucid: Autonomy Level Trends

Lucid: Sensor Suite Strategy

Lucid: Sensor Positioning and Key Supplier Mapping

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Addition of LiDAR

