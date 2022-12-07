Europe Mobile Payment Methods Report 2022: Digital Wallets Dominated the Payment Landscape in Multiple Countries - Forecasts to 2025

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Mobile Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital wallets dominated the payment landscape in multiple countries in Europe
Many countries across Europe have seen continuous growth in the use of digital wallets and their adoption and presence are expected to gain momentum.
In Germany, PayPal was the most preferred and used payment method for B2C E-Commerce purchases. Furthermore, among the top payment methods offered by online stores in Germany, most online retailers were seen providing PayPal in 2021, followed by Invoice and credit cards, as revealed by the report.
In contrast to this, Apple Pay and Google Pay were offered by a negligible percentage of online retailers in Germany. Digital wallets such as PayPal were a regularly used online payment method by nearly two-thirds of German consumers in 2021, with Google and Apple pay being the least used forms of a digital wallet.
In terms of age groups, PayPal was again the most used payment method across different age groups, whereas over a certain percentage of consumers between 16 and 69 years were also seen using Klarna widely to make their online payments, as stated in the publication.
In 2021, MobilePay outperformed PayPal and Apple pay in Denmark in terms of both usage and preference when making an online purchase. Mobile wallets like PayPal are also steadily gaining importance in some of the emerging European markets such as the Czech Republic.
Although used by a small percentage of internet users as a B2C E-Commerce payment method, E-wallet was one of the most popular payment methods used for online shopping in the country as of 2021. Nearly half of the online shoppers in Portugal too were in favor of using PayPal while purchasing online, whereas more than half of online businesses in Bulgaria had a positive impact after the introduction of digital and mobile wallets in 2021.
Despite the growing interest in mobile payments across Europe, some challenges remain to be resolved
Although many countries in Europe are in favor of using mobile payments, there are some potential challenges that mobile payment users experience, as revealed by the report. More than one-third adults using mobile payments in France, in 2021 were concerned about the security and safety issues revolving around the use of the payment method. Apart from this, mobile payment users also had concerns relating to the risk of fraud.
For instance, in France risks of fraud associated with making payments via mobile were very or somewhat important to more than two-third adults using this payment method. In Poland, a certain percentage of mobile shoppers not only experienced problems with making payments but also found the payment method to be inconvenient, as stated in the publication.
Questions Covered in the report:
- How many mobile wallets are forecasted to be in use in Europe by 2025?
- What are the most preferred B2C E-Commerce payment methods in Europe?
- Which were the most popular financial service brands in the UK?
- What were the top payment methods offered by online stores in Germany?
- What were some of the problem area highlighted while using mobile payments in France and Poland?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Online & Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022
- Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022f & 2026f
- Mobile Payment Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2028f
- Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f
- Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021
- Value of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f
- Volume of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in billions, 2022e & 2027f
- Number of Mobile Contactless Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f
- Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e
- Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022
- Breakdown of Digital Banking Fraudulent Transactions, by Channel, incl. Mobile App, in %, Q3 2019 - Q2 2021
3. Europe
3.1. Regional
- Online & Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022
- Number of Mobile Wallets in Use, by Central & East Europe and West Europe, in millions, 2020-2025f
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, November 2021
- Share of Payment Methods Used In-store in the Past 12 Months, in % of Consumers, July 2021
- Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, July 2021
- Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, by Generation, July 2021
- Share of Consumers Who Would Support the Mandatory Acceptance of Digital Payments, in %, July 2021
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. UK
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2021
- BNPL Services Used, in % of Respondents, 2020 & 2021
- Most Popular Financial Service Brands, in % of Consumers, Q1 2022
- Share of Respondents Who Feel Safer Paying With Mobile Phone Because of Security Features, in %, May 2022
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2019-2025f
- Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and in % of total population, 2019-2025f
- Contactless Payments, in % of Overall Payment Transactions, 2021e
- Use of Contactless Means of Payment, in % of Respondents, May 2022
3.2.2. Germany
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Payment Methods, in %, 2021
- Top Payment Methods Offered in Online Stores, in % of Online Retailers, February 2021
- Online Payment Methods Used Regularly, in % of Consumers, November 2021
- Online Payment Methods Used Regularly, in % of Consumers, by Age Group, November 2021
- Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, by Purchase Price, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021
3.2.3. France
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2021
- Payment Methods Trusted, in % of Internet Users, October 2021
- Top Payment Applications to be Used in the Future, incl. Paylib, Google Pay and Apple Pay, in % of Adults, January 2021
- Share of Adults Who Trust Mobile Payments, in %, January 2021
- Top Barriers for Using Mobile Payments in a Store, in % of Adults, January 2021
- Fraud Risks in Payment Methods, by Type, and by Importance Degree, in % of Adults, October 2021
3.2.4. Spain
- Top 3 Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2020 & 2021
3.2.5. Italy
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
- Value of Mobile and Wearable Payments, in EUR billion, 2020 & 2021
- Value of Digital Payments, in EUR billion, 2020 & 2021
3.2.6. Norway
- Payment Methods in B2C E-Commerce, by Used and Preferred, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
3.2.7. Denmark
- Payment Methods in B2C E-Commerce, by Used and Preferred, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
3.2.8. Austria
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. Poland
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2020 & 2021
- Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Age Group, June 2021
- Problems Encountered When Making B2C E-Commerce Purchases Via Mobile, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Mobile Shoppers, June 2021
3.3.2. Turkey
- Number and Value of Contactless Mobile Transactions, in millions, and Value, in TRY million, Q1 2020-Q1 2022
3.3.3. Czech Republic
- Applications Used for Mobile Payments, in % of Mobile Payment Users, March 2021
- Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Internet Users, March 2021
- Share of Internet Users Who Would Prefer Paying Contactless When Given the Option, in %, March 2021
3.3.4. Portugal
- Mobile Payment Use Penetration, in % of Banked Internet User Population, 2020 & 2021
- Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, November 2021
3.3.5. Bulgaria
- Share of Online Businesses Experiencing Increase in Sales Share Attributed to a Payment Method, by Payment Method Used, in %, November 2021
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Pay
- Apple Pay
- Clearpay
- Google Pay
- Klarna
- Mastercard
- Mobile Pay
- Paylib
- Paypal
- Swish
- VIPPS
- Visa
