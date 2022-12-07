European Space Force Capability Structure Report 2022-2027 - Multi-domain Army Concepts to Drive Joint Warfighting Capabilities

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Space Force Capability Structure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the analyst covers position, navigation, and timing (PNT); remote sensing; space situational awareness (SSA); satellite communications (SATCOM); electronic warfare (EW) and signal intelligence (SIGINT); kinetic and non-kinetic physical weapons; manufacturing capability assessments; manned spaceflight and cislunar operations; and space launch capabilities.

We focus on Russia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. To provide industry stakeholders a comprehensive insight, we also analyze growth drivers and restraints from 2022 to 2027 and the opportunities available.

The European Space Agency hosts a $9.6 billion budget, smaller than the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) and the United States Space Force's (USSF) allocations of $24.04 billion and $18.5 billion, respectively, for FY 2022. Subsequently, the European space industry's manufacturing, services, and employment are asymmetrically spread across six countries, contributing to 90% of European capabilities.

It is also concentrated among eight organizations, catering to 65% of European demand. The European Space Agency budget allocated 85% of the R&D funds for developing global navigation satellite system (GNSS) services to five organizations. The GNSS services CAGR between 2016 and 2019 was 5.7%. In contrast, the CAGR in North America was 8.6%, while Asia's was 8.7%.

Recent geopolitical events, such as the Annexation of Crimea; sustained proxy wars between Iran, Israel, and Saudi Arabia; the Russo-Ukrainian War; rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait; and confrontations on the global commons, drive the evolution of high-intensity networked and informalized warfare in the global defense market. State failures, the extirpation of democratic prerogatives, debt-trap diplomacy, refugee instrumentalizations, defense structure deregulations, and military technology institutionalizations expose the global power balance.

As technological and geopolitical confines of space continue to shift, European member states are under threat from industries and emerging spacefaring nations instituting politico-military adaptations and pursuing space as a commercial and military domain. The European space industry varies from international competitors due to constrained budgets, high reliance on commercial sales, dependence on foreign suppliers for critical technologies, and fragmented civil and defense sectors.

Investments in critical technology areas require a robust regulatory framework to stimulate financing mechanisms and investments. Fierce international competition from organizations financed by government programs with a first-customer approach and anchor tenancy and challenging economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic strain small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reliant on venture capital firms, and lenders due to manufacturing stoppages, supply chain disruptions, program delays, and launch postponements.

In addition, space hardware faces protracted development cycles and time-to-market; capital-intensive laboratories, manufacturing, and testing facilities; and multi-year contracts. This increases the cost of innovation, technology obsolescence, and the associated risk calculus.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Space Force Capability Structure

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Kinetic and Non-kinetic Physical-Threat Assessment

Electronic and Cyber-Threat Assessment

Russia-Technology Capability Assessment

Russia-Manufacturing Capability Assessment

Russia-Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

Russia-Space Launch Capability

France-Technology Capability Assessment

France-Manufacturing Capability Assessment

France-Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

France-Space Launch Capability

United Kingdom-Technology Capability Assessment

United Kingdom-Manufacturing Capability Assessment

United Kingdom-Space Launch Capability

Germany-Technology Capability Assessment

Germany-Manufacturing Capability Assessment

Germany-Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

Germany-Space Launch Capability

Italy-Technology Capability Assessment

Italy-Manufacturing Capability Assessment

Italy-Manned Spaceflight and Cislunar Operations

Italy-Space Launch Capability

Spain-Technology Capability Assessment

Spain-Manufacturing Capability Assessment

Spain-Space Launch Capability

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Multi-domain Army Concepts to Drive Joint Warfighting Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2-Military-Industrial Convergence to Synergize Acquisition Processes

Growth Opportunity 3-Terrestrial Platform Advances to Maintain Strategic Advantage

