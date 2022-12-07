Troxus Launches Lynx 20-Inch Fat Tire Ebike for City Mricmobility

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troxus Mobility is proud to introduce its Lynx 20" Fat Tire E-bike. The sleek and stylish electric bike provides all of the benefits people could ask for, without any mess or hassle!





For those unfamiliar with E-bikes, picture a regular bicycle, then add several electrical components to it like a motor, a battery, and a controller – all seamlessly integrated into the design. These bikes get up to 750w of power and can go anywhere from 50 to 75 miles on a single charge. A motor helps propel the rider, either by pedal assistance – meaning the motor engages as the rider pedals – or via a handlebar throttle.

The Lynx from Troxus is a flexible class II e-bike equipped with a large-capacity battery, front and rear fenders, and rear racks to meet the rider's different needs in the city or outdoors. The bike can also carry goods or people. The lower gravity frame design makes the bikes more stable to ensure safety. Additionally, riders can install a child seat and enjoy riding with their children. The bike is equipped with a Smart Display enabling riders to easily check their stats like Speed, Battery, Assistance level, and Trip Distance. With the bright backlit LCD display, people can see all of their information at a glance so that it's easy to focus on keeping yourself safe.

The bike was built with the powerful Bafang 750W motor, strong enough to handle every section of the trails. The motor gives the rider a stable, smooth intuitive power for supporting every pedal stroke along the way. The powerful motor also solidly supports speeds up to 28 mph with pedal assist mode. The throttle's quick response guarantees premium enjoyment for the rider.

Impressively, the brightness of Lynx's headlights is 80Lux which places it higher than some cars; hence, travel at night will be more convenient for the rider. Lynx 20'' doesn't just provide physical and environmental advantage, the bike was built with logistical reasons in mind. A little carrier at the back ensures the rider can tote groceries, and bags of who knows what around town, adding further flexibility to the daily life of the rider.

A powerful motor needs a Great Battery and the Samsung 48V/20Ah Battery is ready to deliver. It provides an estimated range of up to 60+ miles. This battery is also easily removable and very portable.

Additionally, riders get to enjoy the rugged 20'' Fat Puncture-Resistant Tires that have become a hallmark of Troxus Mobility. The Kenda-tire liners are made from a layer of aramid and ceramic particles built-in under the tread area and along the sidewalls. This material forms a defense line that can provide effective protection against punctures from glass and other small materials. It's a great mix of durability and eye-catching design.

The Lynx 20'' Fat Tire E-bike has elicited rave reviews from its riders. According to William Whyte: "Really love it! I am short and the Lynx is such a good fit for me. The bike is well-built, a great price and well. Fun! You should buy it. Really love it''. Another exciting rider, CCedric, said: "Such a smart e-bike. I am short and this Lynx fit me well. It makes me enjoy the ride. I love the outdoors and I can ride Lynx to somewhere I haven't been. Thanks to TROXUS for bringing me so many surprises. The power is so amazing and I buy an extra battery pack to support my long journey.''

To get an in-depth look at the fascinating Lynx 20'' Fat Tire E-bike, check out the company's website at troxusmobility.com/

Media Contact:

Company Name: Troxus

Address: 13451 CHESTNUT ST., WESTMINSTER CA 92683-2607

Email: alita.wu@troxusmobility.com

Website: https://www.troxusmobility.com/

SOURCE: Troxus