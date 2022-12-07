Global Dermatology Drugs Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 45.35 Billion by 2031 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acne is the most common skin condition, affecting approximately 85% of adolescents and young adults. Psoriasis is another prevalent chronic skin condition, affecting 2-3% of the population. On the other hand, skin cancer is 13th most common form of cancer, with over 2-3 million new cases diagnosed non-melanoma skin cancer and over 132,000 diagnosed with melanoma each year. While there are many effective treatments available for these conditions, there is still a large unmet need for more effective and safe therapies.

Dermatologists are hopeful that new advances in biologics, immunotherapy and gene therapy will help to address some of these unmet needs. The US accounts for the largest share of the global dermatology drugs market, followed by Europe and Japan.

Some of the leading brands are Dupixent, Humira, Enbrel, Remicade, Stelara, Cosentyx, Otezla, Taltz, Ilumya, and Eucrisa. Dupixent is the leading brand in the market. The brand is approved for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are not adequately responding to topical therapies. Humira is the second-leading brand. The brand is approved for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy in the dermatology drugs market. Enbrel is the third-leading brand and is approved for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The report analyzed data from 64 countries and found that the US, Japan, and Germany are currently the largest markets for dermatology drugs. However, growth in the US is expected to outpace that of other countries, driven by factors such as an aging population and an increase in skin diseases such as psoriasis and eczema.

51.94 Metric Tons of Dermatology Drugs Sold in 2022

Global dermatology drugs market comprises various products such as topical formulations, injectables, cosmetics, and device-based therapies used for the treatment of conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, urticaria/pigmentation disorders/vitiligo, hair loss, and nail fungal infections.

It is estimated that 51.94 metric tons of dermatology drugs was sold globally in 2022. This figure includes both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The majority of these sales was generated in developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, France, and Germany, where the demand for such products is highest. In particular, North America and Western Europe are expected to account for a significant share of total sales.

The growing prevalence of skin diseases is the key driver of the dermatology drugs market. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of skin diseases has increased significantly in recent years, with an estimated 3.5 billion people affected globally. With the global population set to reach 9 billion by 2050, the demand for dermatology drugs is expected to increase significantly over the coming years. The increasing awareness of skin diseases and their treatment options is also expected to boost market growth.

However, stringent regulations and high costs associated with dermatology drugs are restraining the market growth. The topical formulations segment accounted for the largest share of the global dermatology drugs market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of during the forecast period. The increase in demand for topical formulations for the treatment of various skin conditions is driving the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the oral formulations segment is expected continue gaining momentum due to their efficacy in treating severe skin conditions such as psoriasis and skin cancer.

Astute Analytica’s Survey Finds High Cost and Stringent Government Regulations to Challenge Global Dermatology Drugs Market

In a recent survey, Astute Analytica asked over 358 dermatologists about the state of the dermatology drugs market and their top concerns. Here are some of the key findings:

68% of respondents said they were somewhat or very concerned about the state of the dermatology drug industry. The top concerns were the high cost of drugs (cited by 38% of respondents), followed by FDA regulation (17%) and access to care (15%). When asked about the biggest challenges facing the market, 42% of respondents said it was the consolidation of manufacturers, 37% said it was the high cost of research and development, and 21% said it was FDA regulation.

The survey also found that, of the respondents who indicated they were aware of a new product launch in the past 12 months, only 22% consider the product to be a "game changer." This is down from 30% in 2016 and 40% in 2015. The majority of respondents (60%) believe that clinical data is the most important factor when considering a new product, followed by safety data (50%), efficacy data (49%), and patient preference data (34%). When asked about the impact of recent price increases on their ability to prescribing certain drugs, nearly half of respondents (49%) said that price increases have had a "somewhat negative" or "very negative" impact.

Biologics are Gaining all the Possible Attention in Dermatology Drugs Market

The demand for biologics in the dermatology drugs industry is growing rapidly. Astute Analytica's analysis shows that the number of patients using biologics has increased by more than 50% in the past five years. The main reasons for this increase are the effectiveness of biologics in treating chronic conditions such as psoriasis and eczema, and the fact that they have fewer side effects than traditional drugs.

Biologics are usually injected or infused, and are made from living cells. They work by targeting specific proteins or enzymes that are involved in the development of chronic skin conditions. Because they are so targeted, they are often more effective than traditional drugs, which tend to have more general effects on the body. Biologics are also associated with fewer side effects than traditional drugs in the global dermatology drugs market. This is because they only target specific proteins or enzymes, and do not affect other parts of the body. The downside of biologics is that they are usually more expensive than traditional drugs.

However, as the demand for these drugs grows, it is likely that prices will come down. Biologics are expected to gain market share due to their superior efficacy compared to conventional drugs, as well as the increasing number of indications that they are approved for.

The top five companies in this market (Pfizer, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, and Sanofi) in 2022. The competition in the global market is expected to intensify further as more companies enter the fray with new products.

Astute Analytica’s Analysis of Dermatology Drugs Market

Globally, the dermatology drugs market is expected to grow from $18.42 billion in 2022 to $45.35 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is being driven by the rise in incidence of skin diseases, the aging population and the growing demand for biologic drugs.

The United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom will continue to be the largest national markets for dermatology drugs during this period. Currently, the United States accounts for nearly half of the global market. However, Western Europe collectively holds the second-largest share of the global market, with France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom accounting for a combined 38% of the total regional market in 2022.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The high growth in this region is largely due to the rapidly expanding economies of China and India. In addition, increasing awareness about skin diseases and their treatments, along with a growing middle class population with higher disposable incomes, are other key factors driving market growth in Asia-Pacific.

However, the global dermatology drugs market is highly fragmented in nature with several large and small players operating in various regional markets.

