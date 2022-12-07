The CaaS market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7%

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Containers as a Service Market by Service Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05135704/?utm_source=GNW

The container runtime is one of the most difficult parts of a container stack to secure because traditional security tools were not designed to monitor the running containers.The next layer to be secured is the registries.



Since the registry is central to the way a containerized environment operates, it is essential to secure it.Intrusions or vulnerabilities within the registry provide an easy opening for compromising the running application.



Another essential component of the stack that needs security is the orchestrator.Containers are useful for both stateless and stateful applications.



Protecting the attached storage is a key element of securing stateful services. Thus, the container security service is an important part of CaaS and is provided by many pure-play vendors, such as Black Duck, Aqua Security, and Tenable.



As security is the most important concern, many organizations are in favor of adopting the private cloud deployment model within the corporate firewall.The private cloud offers better control of the data along with reduced risk of data loss and concerns related to regulatory compliance.



Due to these benefits, many enterprises prefer private cloud usage to ensure safety and security.Unlike the public cloud, private cloud infrastructure is managed either internally or through a third party, which may host it internally or externally.



Private clouds are created for specific groups or organizations that require granular control over their data. Enterprises opting for private cloud need a highly secure and centralized storage infrastructure that can be accessed by an authorized user.



The need for government compliance and regulatory requirements related to managing organizational data would increase the adoption of CaaS among SMEs.



The intense competitive market scenario has encouraged the SMEs to invest in CaaS, and derive insights from a large pool of data for their business growth. As compared to large enterprises, the SMEs face resource crunch and require cost-effective methods to solve complexities for better cost optimization of their assets and requirements.



Adoption of containerized applications to help enterprises estimate demand accurately and quickly

The manufacturing vertical is categorized into different types of manufacturers, which include heavy manufacturers, light manufacturers, process manufacturers, and discrete manufacturers.Access to the right type of computing resources, at the right time, in the right quantity is a big challenge for many enterprises.



Cloud adoption is growing across the manufacturing vertical to plan, build, and orchestrate business models and IT services.By using cloud-based container services, enterprises can speed-up their product design and testing, and gain a competitive advantage.



Manufacturing processes are highly complex as they need to analyze and forecast the demand and supply of goods regularly.



North America to dominate the CaaS market in 2022

The presence of two major economies in North America: the US and Canada are expected to boost the adoption of CaaS in the region.Moreover, the end-use industries in the region such as BFSI and retail are focusing on improving customer experience and reducing sales cycle, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



The adoption of the CaaS is expected to be the highest in North America due to the rapid adoption of IaaS among insight-intensive enterprises in this region as compared to other regions.The region is an early adopter and host to innovative initiatives for advanced analytics solutions and practices, such as big data, machine learning, information science, and high-performance computing.



Most of CaaS vendors, including major players, have direct or indirect presence in this region via system integrators, distributors, and resellers.



