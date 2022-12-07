Turkish Bus Market Insights Report 2022-2030: Well-established Local OEMs with Strong Electric Portfolios Will Proliferate in the Alternative Powertrain in the Move Toward Cleaner and Zero-emissions

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insights on the Turkish Bus Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey is one of the biggest manufacturing bases in Europe for connected vehicles (CVs), particularly truck and bus production.

The country's strategic position appeals to global automotive companies in terms of founding a production plant and the advantages of relatively cheap labor and beneficial logistics when moving products to their final destination. Anadolu Izuzu, Karsan, Otokar, Temsa, Mercedes-Benz, and MAN Turkey are the key bus OEMs. These players are expanding their product portfolios to include battery electric and fuel cell buses in the transit segment.



The market is witnessing strong collaborations among incumbent automakers and suppliers. The European Union is a major export market for Turkish buses. In fact, the EU Clean Vehicle Directive will boost electric bus adoption, particularly as part of national public transport procurement.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) buses will see strong growth from 2022 to 2025 while JIVE projects will encourage fuel cell bus adoption across EU countries. Also, the entry of major utility and energy companies into the electric charging infrastructure space will boost the growth of fueling infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs).



Currently, Turkey has a bus market population of 209,000 vehicles with 60% of them older than 10 years, which provides strong opportunity for fleet renewal. In addition, the EBRD Green Cities program will prioritize sustainable urban transportation and infrastructure in the selected cities of Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara.

On the EV regulation front, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) is expected to implement new standards, positioning, and licensing requirements for charging stations in addition to the legal framework for EVs. The relatively low total cost of ownership for electric buses, when compared to diesel buses, and the push to develop charging infrastructure will make electric buses a profitable option after 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Turkish Bus Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Top CV Trends in 2022

Main Findings

Snapshot of Bus Market by Region

Research Scope

Product and Technology Segmentation

Major Forecast Criteria

Growth Drivers for Alternate Powertrain Bus Adoption

Growth Restraints for Alternate Powertrain Bus Adoption

3 Bus Market Outlook

Regional Snapshot

Turkish Bus Landscape by Region

Quarterly Bus Data

Key Growth Metrics

Otobus and Midibus Unit Sales Forecast

Forecast Discussion

OEM Production Market Share by Bus Segment

Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

Anadolu Isuzu - Strategy and Development Roadmap

Otokar - Strategy and Development Roadmap

Karsan - Strategy and Development Roadmap

Temsa - Strategy and Development Roadmap

4 Connected Buses

Bus Telematics Market in Turkey

Bus Telematics Market in Turkey - Services Ladder

Transit and Coaches Segment - Favorability by Application

5 ADAS in Buses

Overview of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

ADAS Feature Offering by OEM

ADAS - Favourability by Application

6 Transit Bus TCO

Parameters/Assumptions - Transit Bus

Diesel, NG, and Electric Transit Bus, Operational CPM Comparison

Operational Cost/Mile ($/Mile) - Diesel, Electric, NG

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Move Toward Cleaner and Zero-emission Transportation through Electrification

Growth Opportunity 2 - Development in Advanced Connectivity and Safety Features in Commercial Mobility

Growth Opportunity 3 - Established ADAS Feature Standardization for Greater Market Penetration

8 Appendix

