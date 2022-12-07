The Aircraft Hydraulic Systems market size is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 16.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Market by Type, End user, Platform, Component, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04754723/?utm_source=GNW





Actuators is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Component, the actuators are projected to lead the aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period.Manufacturers of aircraft hydraulic systems are creating advanced components that will lower total aircraft weight while enhancing overall efficiency, influencing market growth for aircraft hydraulic computers.



Furthermore, the inherent advantages of using hydraulic actuators for high-force applications encourage its utilization in aircraft.



The Closed-Center is projected to dominate the market share in the fit segment during the forecast period

Based on Type, the Closed-Center segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.The market is further segmented into Closed-Center and Open-Center.



The demand is influenced by the rapidly increasing of the passenger travel is a growing number of deliveries to meet the need for it. The increasing regulations that attempt to enhance the safety features provided by aircraft and standardize the functions delivered by certain types of aircraft are anticipated to be the driving force behind fleet modernization initiatives.



The fixed-wing is projected to dominate market share in the platform segment during the forecast period

Based on platform, the fixed-wing segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.Rapid growth in global passenger traffic is expected to increase demand for fixed-wing aircraft in both the commercial and general aviation sectors, resulting in a simultaneous need for aircraft hydraulic systems for advanced aircraft.



Second, manufacturers are developing advanced aircraft hydraulic systems to replace heavy, traditional aircraft components.



The Line-fit segment is projected to lead aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period

Based on End User, the line-fit segment is projected to lead the aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period.The line fit section of the market is driven by the continuous fleet expansion projects of numerous end users, including airlines and military operators.



Several airlines are expanding their fleets by investing in lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft.



Landing & Braking System is projected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Application, the landing & braking system segment is projected to lead the aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period.The expansion in air passenger travel will propel the aviation sector, which will boost the market for aircraft hydraulic systems accordingly.



Strict regulations regulating passenger and aircraft safety have been set up.To increase passenger safety, airlines all over the world are acquiring new planes outfitted with cutting-edge technology.



The aviation industry is developing airplanes with enhanced systems and components to fulfil airline demand. As the need for aircraft grows, so will the demand for aircraft braking and landing systems.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The aircraft hydraulic systems market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers are some of the factors projected to drive the North American aviation hydraulic system market. Additionally, the growing need for lightweight aircraft for civil and commercial purposes, as well as their increasing utility in the defence carrying sector for sustained transport and surveillance, are factors affecting market expansion in North America.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the aircraft hydraulic systems market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, Others-25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Rest of the World – 10%

Prominent companies include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Safran S.A. (France), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH (Switzerland), Woodward, Inc. (U.S.), Triumph Group, Inc. (U.S.), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Arkwin Industries Inc. (U.S.), and Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (U.S.).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the Aircraft Hydraulic Systems market based on Component, Type, End User, Platform, Application, and Region.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Reservoir, Filters, Pumps, Accumulators, Actuators, Hydraulic Fluid, Hoses, Pipes & Connectors, Valves.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Closed-Center and Open-Center.Based on End User, the aircraft hydraulic systems market is segmented into Line-fit and Retrofit.



Based on Platform, the market is segmented into Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Flight Control System, Thrust Reversal System and Landing & Braking System.



The aircraft hydraulic systems market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aircraft hydraulic systems market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the aircraft hydraulic systems market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the aircraft hydraulic systems market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft hydraulic systems market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft hydraulic systems offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the aircraft hydraulic systems market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the aircraft hydraulic systems market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft hydraulic systems market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players in the aircraft hydraulic systems market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04754723/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________